Markram channels his inner Gibbs in reaching new Proteas zenith: 'He's been doing it for weeks'

At the Wanderers

Aiden Markram didn't want to compare his stunning 175 to the same score Herschelle Gibbs made in the famous '438' game in 2006.

But there was little doubt that in terms of the purity of his stroke-play, the classy right-hander's effort against the Dutch will take some beating.

Coach Rob Walter notes that Markram has been batting in this vein for he best part of the year to date.

Except for not being famously hungover like his contemporary, it wasn't lost on many people present at the Bullring that Aiden Markram channelled his inner Herschelle Gibbs in thoroughly demoralising the Netherlands' attack during the 3rd ODI on Sunday.

The classy right-hander was relentless in equaling Gibbs' highest score by a South African in an ODI at the ground, striking 17 fours and seven sixes en route to a 126-ball 175.

Yet a humble Markram was reluctant to make any favourable comparison with the mercurial former stroke-maker's showstopping effort in the '438' game back in 2006.

"His innings was probably a lot better than mine in terms of the match situation and the series context, but I watched that knock when I was young and it was great to watch," said Markram in the aftermath of the Proteas' 146-run victory, which emboldens their chances of qualifying automatically for this year's World Cup in India.

"To be able to emulate his score is a relief and a great feeling."

However, in terms of purity, one will struggle to identify a more accomplished knock.

Markram was absolutely outstanding from the outset, hardly giving the Dutch bowlers a sniff despite them making early inroads and impressing with the orthodoxy of his batting.

As Scott Edwards, the visitors' skipper, remarked: "He's a very interesting cricketer. He bats very orthodox so it's actually not difficult to place fields to him. The problem is his cover drive is always a metre away from a fielder and it's invariably smoked. You can't stop it."

Markram himself, without saying so explicitly, seems to take pride in that strength.

"I don't think I have an unorthodox game naturally. Credit must be given to the groundsmen for the wickets we've been getting to allow for that stroke-play and quick outfields," he said.

"I try to keep it orthodox and back what I always do. If conditions become difficult, sure you can go more unorthodox because there's no point going on with something that's not working. But in general, I try to keep it simple and play good shots."

There was a glimpse though of the proverbial animal coming to the fore, particularly when his disdainful pull over square leg for six off Paul van Meekeren brought up his 150.

Is Markram perhaps holding back?

"Nah, I don't think there are any secrets. As a sportsman, you're naturally competitive and at that stage of the innings you try to be aggressive with your body language and stroke-play. Maybe that's why it came across like that," he said.

"It's a fine balance. You want to assert your competitive advantage while also being respectful, you want that edge. It's sometimes difficult to find the balance with all the emotions going around, but it's generally advisable to be calm and take things in."

If this stunning effort was the zenith, Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter wasted little time pointing out that Markram's been playing this way for the whole of the year.

"Aiden's been doing it for a few weeks now. That knock at Willowmoore was indicative, many had struggled and he drives on the up for four his first ball. He hasn't looked back.

"His cricket is orthodox, but the purity of his timing is amazing and his decision-making is outstanding. Even with the quick start, the way he batted through the middle of the innings and rotated was superb. It was low risk cricket for a high yield, which is the type of decision-making we want to see."

Undeniable too is the fact that Markram is clearly enjoying the game.

"Naturally, when your team is doing well and you're contributing, its more enjoyable. All in all, I've enjoyed it a bit over the past few months. It's a burgeoning team and a great bunch of guys to spend time with. Off the field, it's been great and on the field we're getting there.

"Those are good signs and it adds to the enjoyment factor."