Markram moves up, Rabada slips in latest ICC Test rankings

There was some movement for the Proteas in the latest ICC Test rankings following their 2-0 series loss against Pakistan.

Proteas opener Aiden Markram moved into the Top 20 of the batting rankings following his century in Rawalpindi.

Star fast bowler Kagiso Rabada slipped down two spots in the ICC bowler rankings but remains in the Top 10.

Proteas opener Aiden Markram has moved into the Top 20 of the ICC Test batsmen rankings following their side's 2-0 series defeat to Pakistan.

Following their 95-run loss in Rawalpindi, the Proteas lost their first Test series against Pakistan since 2003.

In the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday, Markram moved up nine places from 23rd to 14th position.

Markram finished as the leading run-scorer in the Test series, making 227 runs, which included his 108 in the second innings in Rawalpindi.

Middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma also moved up in the rankings and went from 61st to 49th after scoring 162 runs in the series.

On the bowling front, Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje gained five places to move up to 33rd and all-rounder George Linde moved up 36 places to 74th.

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada dropped two places to 9th in the Test bowler rankings.

South Africa will be without their established stars for the three-match T20 series against Pakistan, as they returned home as scheduled to prepare for a tour by Australia, which has now been postponed.

The first T20 between Pakistan and South Africa in Lahore starts on Thursday (12:30 SA time).

Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root moved to 3rd on the batting rankings after his match-winning 218 against India in their first Test in Chennai.

Root is ahead of India captain Virat Kohli for the first time since November 2017 and is now 36 points behind top-ranked Kane Williamson and trails Steve Smith by only eight points.

ICC Test rankings:

Batsmen

1. Kane Williamson (NZ) - 919

2. Steve Smith (AUS) - 891

3. Joe Root (ENG) - 883

4. Marcus Labuschagne (AUS) - 878

5. Virat Kohli (IND) - 852

6. Babar Azam (PAK) - 760

7. Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) - 754

8. Henry Nicholls (NZ) - 747

9. Ben Stokes (ENG) - 746

10. David Warner (AUS) - 724

Others

14. Aiden Markram - (RSA) - 673

Bowlers

1. Pat Cummins (AUS) - 908

2. Stuart Broad (ENG) - 830

3. James Anderson (ENG) - 826

4. Neil Wagner (NZ) - 825

5. Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - 816

6. Tim Southee (NZ) - 811

7. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) - 771

8. Jasprit Bumrah (IND) - 769

9. Kagiso Rabada (SA) - 753

10. Jason Holder (WI) - 745