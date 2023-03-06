Markram replaces Bavuma as Proteas T20 captain, Duminy and Kleinveldt named as coaches

Aiden Markram has been confirmed as the new Proteas T20 captain.

He replaces Temba Bavuma, who falls out of T20 contention.

JP Duminy is also the new full-time white-ball batting coach and Rory Kleinveldt the interim bowling coach.

Aiden Markram was on Monday named as the Proteas' new T20 captain as Cricket South Africa confirmed the squads for the upcoming T20 and ODI series against the West Indies.

The 28-year-old batsman takes over from Temba Bavuma, who stepped down as South Africa's T20 captain last month. Bavuma, who remains the ODI captain, also didn't crack a nod in the T20 squad as playing member.

Other notable appointments included the confirmation of JP Duminy as full-time white-ball batting coach and Rory Kleinveldt as interim white-ball bowling coach.

Markram boasts a wealth of leadership experience having previously led South Africa at Under-19 level in 2014. He also captained at provincial and franchise level. Last month, he lead the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the inaugural SA20 title.

"I would like to congratulate Aiden on his appointment as captain of the Proteas T20I team," said CSA's director of cricket, Enoch Nkwe, in a statement.

"Leadership is extremely familiar to him having successfully led on so many levels. He is a player that inspires confidence and he has all the qualities to succeed in the role. We have no doubt he will help take South Africa to the next level.

"At the same time, we would like to thank Temba for filling the position so aptly over the past two years. He has done a commendable job during this period and now has a new role to fulfil within the national set-up."

READ | Proteas lose fast bowling ace Nortje for second West Indies Test

Other notable selections include Lions all-rounders Bjorn Fortuin and Sisanda Magala.

In the 50-over set-up, several core white ball players have been rested for the first and second ODIs and will return for the third match. Pace duo Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada have also been given a much-needed break for the series.

There are four uncapped players in the ODI squad, with Knights fast bowler Gerald Coetzee, Western Province batsman Tony de Zorzi and Warriors batsman Tristan Stubbs earning their maiden ODI call-ups.

Lions stalwart Ryan Rickelton makes his return to the ODI setup following an impressive One-Day Cup campaign which saw the left-hander finish as the leading run-scorer with 452 runs at an average of 64.57, including two hundreds and as many fifties.

There was, however, no spot in any of the squads for young teenage sensation Dewald Brevis.

Head coach Rob Walter commented: "This is a squad that is high on confidence after beating one of the best white-ball teams in the world, England, in their most recent series.

"We have introduced a few new faces to the 50-over squad. I am personally excited to see how the likes of Tony de Zorzi gets on in the ODI team, the same with Gerald Coetzee, following debuts for both of them during the ongoing Test series.

"Both are players that have the potential to play a huge role in the future of the national team along with Tristan Stubbs, who has already made such a significant mark in the T20I arena.

"I am also excited to have Aiden take the reigns as T20I captain as he is very familiar to the setup and works well with those around him. He is a player that leads from the front and we have no doubt he will take this team to the next level in the years ahead."

Squads: Proteas 1st and 2nd ODI squad against West Indies: Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Gerald Coetzee (Knights), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins),Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Lizaad Williams (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (World Lions) Proteas 3rd ODI squad against West Indies: Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Gerald Coetzee (Knights), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins),Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Lizaad Williams (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen Lions) Proteas T20I squad against West Indies: Aiden Markram (captain, Titans), Quinton de Kock (Multiply Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Sisanda Magala (Lions), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Rilee Rossouw (Knights), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors)

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Duminy recently coached the Paarl Royals in the SA20 league and the Paarl Rocks provincial team this season.

He also enjoyed a prosperous playing career for the Proteas, having garnered a combined 280 limited-overs caps, during which time he became the third leading run-scorer in T20Is for South Africa.

Kleinveldt, a former Proteas all-rounder and Western Province stalwart, is joined by Lions head coach Wandile Gwavu as fielding coach. CSA said the permanent bowling and fielding coaches would be announced at a later date.

Nkwe added: "JP has been a great servant of South African cricket over the years and to have him on board as a coach adds immense value for two reasons. He is a developing coach and his experience as a player, so we look forward to having him on board.

"Rory is another man that has played the game for a number of years and having him join us bodes well for the bowling group. I would also like to welcome Wandile on board. He is a proven coach as we saw with the success he brought to the Lions. By the same token, I want to thank the Lions for availing Wandile to assist his country for the tour."

Proteas team management against West Indies: Rob Walter (Head Coach), Khomotso Volvo Masubelele (Team Manager), JP Duminy (Batting Coach), Rory Kleinveldt (Bowling Coach), Wandile Gwavu (Fielding Coach), Matthew Reuben (Performance Analyst), Runeshan Moodley (Strength and Conditioning coach), Sizwe Hadebe (Physiotherapist), Dr Hashendra Ramjee (Team Doctor), Kyle Botha (Logistics and Masseur), Zunaid Wadee (Security), Lucy Davey (Media Manager)

SA v West Indies fixtures:

ODIs

Thursday, 16 March at 13:00 - Buffalo Park, East London

Saturday, 18 March at 13:00 - Buffalo Park, East London

Tuesday, 21 March at 10:00 - JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

T20s

Saturday, 25 March at 14:00 - SuperSport Park, Centurion

Sunday, 26 March at 14:00 - SuperSport Park, Centurion

Tuesday, 28 March at 18:00 - Wanderers, Johannesburg



