1h ago

Markram ruled out of remaining T20 fixtures against India, De Kock on the mend

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
Temba Bavuma (left) and Aiden Markram in action (Getty)
The Proteas were dealt a blow with the news that Aiden Markram would not make a return to the team in the current T20 series against India, although Quinton de Kock could return from injury soon.

Markram was sidelined at the start of the series after he was diagnosed with Covid-19, and while he spent the required seven days in quarantine and is healthy, he will not be able to complete the return to play programme in time. 

There was some good news for the Proteas, however, as De Kock has made a marked improvement in his recovery from a wrist injury and could be considered for selection for Friday's T20, the fourth in the series.

The Proteas currently lead India 2-1 with two matches to play. 


Read more on:
proteasaiden markramquinton de kockcricket
