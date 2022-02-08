Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

Massive blow for Black Caps ahead of SA Tests as they lose skipper Williamson

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kane Williamson (Getty Images)
Kane Williamson (Getty Images)

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the upcoming Test series against South Africa after failing to recover from an elbow injury, Black Caps coach Gary Stead said on Tuesday.

Stead named Tom Latham as stand-in skipper in a 15-man squad that features two debutants in wicketkeeper Cam Fletcher and paceman Blair Tickner.

Batter Hamish Rutherford was also recalled after seven years in the Test wilderness, while all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme returns after shaking off a recent form slump.

Stead said Williamson was "desperate" to participate in the two-Test series against the Proteas but had not recovered sufficiently from an elbow injury that sidelined him late last year.

"The priority has to be trying to get the injury right and having him available long term," he said.

Seamer Trent Boult will also miss the first Test starting in Christchurch on February 17 as he awaits the birth of his third child.

New Zealand squad:

Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Cam Fletcher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Hamish Rutherford, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Will Young

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
black capsnew zealandproteaskane williamsoncricket
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 6649 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 1056 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3634 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5685 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo