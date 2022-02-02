Massive blow for Proteas as Covid-19 rules Keegan Petersen out of NZ tour

Proteas batsman Keegan Petersen has been ruled out of the tour to New Zealand after testing positive for Covid-19.

Cricket South Africa said in a statement that Peterson was doing "well" and is "asymptomatic".

"Cricket South Africa's medical team will keep in close contact with him to ensure his physical and mental well-being," the statement read.



Western Province batsman Zubayr Hamza has been called up as a replacement for Petersen.



Meanwhile in team management news, South Africa 'A' coach, Malibongwe Maketa, and Rocks physiotherapist, Brent Martin, will join the Proteas, replacing Rivash Gobind and Craig Govender, who are going on leave.

The Proteas will depart South Africa for New Zealand on Wednesday.

Proteas Test squad v New Zealand: Dean Elgar (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain, Lions), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Zubayr Hamza (Western Province), Simon Harmer (Titans), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Duanne Olivier (Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (wicket-keeper, Western Province)





Team management: Mark Boucher (head coach), Khomotso Volvo Masubelele (manager), Charl Langeveldt (bowling coach), Justin Ontong (fielding coach), Justin Sammons (batting consultant), Malibongwe Maketa (coach), Brent Martin (physiotherapist), Tumi Masekela (strength & conditioning coach), Dr Shuaib Manjra (team doctor), Sipokazi Sokanyile (media Manager), Kyle Botha (masseur), Zunaid Wadee (security)