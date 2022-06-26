Massive blow for Proteas as Ismail, Tyron and Khaka ruled out of England Test

The Proteas women will be without the experienced trio of Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka for their rare, once-off Test against England at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Monday.

Opening bowler Khaka was not considered for selection, while experienced pacer Ismail (one Test cap) was ruled out with a shin problem and hard-hitting batter Tryon (one Test cap) due to a hip niggle.

"We would have obviously loved to have the likes of Aya, Shabnim and Chloe in our Test squad, with the experience they bring and skill sets they have," said captain Sune Luus on Sunday.

"But we still have some younger players who, coming off the warm-up game [against England 'A' side at the Arundel Cricket Club in West Sussex] performed and put their hands up.

"I'm still very excited to see what the new players can do. But I guess we are all new to playing a Test match, so it's going to be a new experience for all of us.

"I'm very excited for the younger players coming through."

The Proteas women drew their warm-up game against England 'A' where Laura Wolvaardt scored a century and Luus scored a half-century in the three-day game.

The four-day official Test against England begins at 12:00 on Monday.