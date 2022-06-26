Proteas

16m ago

add bookmark

Massive blow for Proteas as Ismail, Tyron and Khaka ruled out of England Test

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Shabnim Ismail
Shabnim Ismail
Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

The Proteas women will be without the experienced trio of Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka for their rare, once-off Test against England at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Monday.

Opening bowler Khaka was not considered for selection, while experienced pacer Ismail (one Test cap) was ruled out with a shin problem and hard-hitting batter Tryon (one Test cap) due to a hip niggle.

READ | Lizelle Lee refreshed, eager ahead of Proteas' Test return: 'I want to make my mark'

"We would have obviously loved to have the likes of Aya, Shabnim and Chloe in our Test squad, with the experience they bring and skill sets they have," said captain Sune Luus on Sunday.

"But we still have some younger players who, coming off the warm-up game [against England 'A' side at the Arundel Cricket Club in West Sussex] performed and put their hands up.

"I'm still very excited to see what the new players can do. But I guess we are all new to playing a Test match, so it's going to be a new experience for all of us.

"I'm very excited for the younger players coming through."

The Proteas women drew their warm-up game against England 'A' where Laura Wolvaardt scored a century and Luus scored a half-century in the three-day game.

The four-day official Test against England begins at 12:00 on Monday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteas womentest cricketshabnim ismailayabonga khakachloe tryoncricket
loading... Live
West Indies 340/5
Bangladesh 234/10
View More
loading... Live
England 360/10
New Zealand 329/10 & 203/5
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 3312 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 2948 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22171.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo