Massive blow for Proteas as superstar Kapp ruled out of Commonwealth Games

Proteas head coach Hilton Moreeng has confirmed that star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has been ruled out of this week's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Kapp did not feature in the three-match T20I series against England after requesting to travel back home to Gqeberha due to family reasons.

The Proteas all-rounder had been a vital member during South Africa's tour to England, scoring 193 runs in the Tests and 147 runs in the ODIs.

"Regarding Marizanne, she will be out of the Commonwealth [Games]," Moreeng told reporters on Monday following South Africa's T20 loss.



Cricket South Africa, however, confirmed that the official squad update will be communicated in collaboration with Sascoc and Team SA.

South Africa are in Group B alongside hosts England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka - with the top two teams in the group progressing to the semi-finals.

Moreeng believes that skipper Sune Luus and fast bowler Shabnim Ismail will be ready for South Africa's opening T20 match against New Zealand on Saturday.

"It's a precaution from medical to make sure they recover well for the first game and that they are 100 percent for that game," said Moreeng.

"She (Sune) is recovering very well and she definitely will be able to bowl, yes."

Play on Saturday at Edgbaston at 12:00 SA time.

Proteas women for Commonwealth Games (not confirmed):

Anneke Bosch, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus (captain), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt



