Proteas

20m ago

add bookmark

Massive blow for Proteas as superstar Kapp ruled out of Commonwealth Games

accreditation
Lynn Butler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp (AFP)
South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp (AFP)
John COWPLAND / AFP

Proteas head coach Hilton Moreeng has confirmed that star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has been ruled out of this week's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Kapp did not feature in the three-match T20I series against England after requesting to travel back home to Gqeberha due to family reasons.

The Proteas all-rounder had been a vital member during South Africa's tour to England, scoring 193 runs in the Tests and 147 runs in the ODIs.

"Regarding Marizanne, she will be out of the Commonwealth [Games]," Moreeng told reporters on Monday following South Africa's T20 loss.

Cricket South Africa, however, confirmed that the official squad update will be communicated in collaboration with Sascoc and Team SA.

South Africa are in Group B alongside hosts England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka - with the top two teams in the group progressing to the semi-finals.

Moreeng believes that skipper Sune Luus and fast bowler Shabnim Ismail will be ready for South Africa's opening T20 match against New Zealand on Saturday.

"It's a precaution from medical to make sure they recover well for the first game and that they are 100 percent for that game," said Moreeng.

"She (Sune) is recovering very well and she definitely will be able to bowl, yes."

Play on Saturday at Edgbaston at 12:00 SA time.

Proteas women for Commonwealth Games (not confirmed):

Anneke Bosch, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus (captain), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteas womenmarizanne kapphilton moreengcricket
loading... Live
Sri Lanka 378/10 & 121/5
Pakistan 231/10
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 4602 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 4095 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo