Massive blow for Proteas women as skipper Van Niekerk and Tryon ruled out

The Proteas women will take on Pakistan women in a limited-overs series at Kingsmead.

The side will be without the services of their captain Dane van Niekerk and all-rounder Chloe Tryon.

Proteas coach Hilton Moreeng is relishing the prospect of returning to competitive cricket in nearly 10 months.

The Proteas women suffer a huge blow ahead of next week's Pakistan series as they will be without skipper Dane van Niekerk and vice-captain Chloe Tryon.

The star duo will miss the Pakistan series due to injuries they sustained in December following the Women's Big Bash League.

Proteas women's team doctor Tshegofatso Gaetsewe revealed the both Van Niekerk and Tryon are suffering lower back injuries.

"They both are currently in different stages of rehabilitation. They are doing well, they are just not eligible for the tour and we hope they can recover soon to join us on our next tour."

Gaetsewe also confirmed that two members of the Proteas side have tested positive for Covid-19 before the team entered the bio-safe environment on Friday, 8 January.

Gaetsewe confirmed that it was one player and one staff member of the Proteas, who have been placed in immediate isolation as part of Covid-19 protocols.

"Neither of them were ill or showed symptoms. They were dealt with proper procedures in terms of isolation. They are currently in isolation and are well and will join the bio-secure bubble on a later stage if deemed necessary," said Gaetsewe.

CSA confirmed on Monday that the entire Proteas team has returned negative results from the Covid-19 tests that were conducted ahead of the first training session. This was the second test scheduled testing ahead of the first session.

The final test leading up to the first ODI is scheduled for Monday, 18 January.

"Our camp is a month-long so we're going to do a number of tests just to make sure that we do not miss on the number of asymptotic cases that could potentially be infective and spread... We are currently doing well, all Covid-19 protocols are adhered to... We'll test on a weekly bases just to make sure our players and staff's health are our priority," said Gaetsewe.

The Proteas will play an internal squad game on Thursday, 14 January to sharpen up their readiness for the all-important series against Pakistan.

The series, which consists of three ODIs and three T20s, will be played behind-closed-doors at Kingsmead in Durban.

Hilton Moreeng's side is relishing the prospect of returning and continuing from the form - having not played a competitive match since the T20 World Cup in March last year.

"Firstly, for us it has been a year since the team has had a chance to get ready for competitive cricket post our camps and we are happy that everyone in the group is here and we can start discussing our preparations for Pakistan," said Moreeng.

"The fitness test has gone well with the players and we are impressed with the fitness levels of our squad considering the lengthy break. We want to give a big thanks to the entire medical staff that has worked around the clock to ensure our players are ready and acclimatising well into the bubble (bio secure environment).

"The importance of this series is to ensure that we find our feet very quickly back into the demands of international cricket and our visitors offer us that opportunity.

"Thus far the squad is good spirits, happy to be back given the opportunity to do what they love and we as the technical team have to make sure that the players are ready when the matches start."

Proteas women v Pakistan women:

ODI

20 January - 1st ODI at 10:00

23 January - 2nd ODI at 10:00

26 January - 3rd ODI at 10:00

T20I

29 January - 1st T20I at 15:30

31 January - 2nd T20I at 15:30

3 February - 3rd T20I at 15:30