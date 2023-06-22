38m ago

Match drawn in Colombo with better showing from SA A batters in second unofficial Test

Compiled by Craig Taylor
Matthew Breetzke (Gallo)
Matthew Breetzke (Gallo)

South Africa A have drawn the second unofficial Test against their Sri Lankan counterparts, which ended in Colombo on Thursday.

After they were soundly beaten in the first match of the series, South Africa's batters made a far better impression, with Tristan Stubb's century in the first innings the highlight of the match from a batting perspective.

South Africa's bowling had proved competitive for most of the series, but they struggled on the third and fourth day of the final match as Sri Lanka piled on the runs, ending on 327/3 and leaving the visitors the tall order of scoring 324 to win in under a day.

When proceedings were called off, South Africa had reached 156/4 in 60 overs, with Matthew Breetzke (38) top-scoring. 

Skipper Tony de Zorzi helped himself to a quick-fire 35 (off 49) balls while Keegan Petersen scored 29, and Zubayr Hamza was 24 not out.

Although South Africa have lost the series 1-0, they did claim the one-day series 2-1.


