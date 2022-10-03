1h ago

Miller admits Proteas have much to work on but 'we have time before the World Cup'

Khanyiso Tshwaku
  • Proteas batter David Miller said they have an opportunity to iron out creases in their game ahead of the World Cup.
  • The Proteas haven't put together a perfect performance in India, something that's cost them the T20 series against their hosts.
  • India and South Africa meet in the third T20 in Indore on Tuesday.

Proteas middle-order batter David Miller hopes that their batting and bowling can come together for Tuesday's third T20 against India in Indore and beyond.

In the first T20 against India, the batting failed but the bowling sparkled.

On Sunday, the roles were reversed as the batting belatedly came together, but the bowlers collected serious air miles.

Conditions in Australia will be different when the Proteas and the rest of the teams gather for the T20 World Cup later this month.

Miller, who made 106* off 47 balls despite the 16-run loss, said they were still a work in progress, but they still have time to get their act together. "We didn't bat well in the previous game and we didn't start too well in this game," Miller said.

"We managed to put on a good partnership and put on a competitive game at the end. However, if we want to be harsh on ourselves, our bowling was good in the previous game.

"In this game, we were slightly off in a few areas. If we can combine the two together, we've got a formidable team.

"There was a lack of execution at times, but there are few areas we can work on, but we have time before the World Cup."

Miller, who through his second T20 100 also became SA's top T20 run maker said playing in India was an opportunity to ensure one can deal with pressure.

Miller, who plays plenty of Indian Premier League cricket, said playing in India was tough, regardless of the format, but also enjoyable.

"We played very well to get within 16 runs. It was a good effort and a great game," Miller said.

"It's tough coming here and playing in these conditions with the crowd behind India.

"They're loud, but that's something you can use to your advantage and enjoy the atmosphere as you don't get it anywhere else in the world.

"It's really cool playing here with the fans being so passionate."

