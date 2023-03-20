Miller reveals IPL side 'really upset' over CSA keeping Proteas home for crunch ODI series

David Miller says his IPL franchise is "upset" that he will miss the start of this year's tournament because of international duty.

CSA, through their MoU with SACA, exercised their right to keep national players for the completion of the ODI series against the Netherlands.

The Proteas need to win both matches to stand a chance of qualifying automatically for this year's 50-over World Cup in India.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) might not have the clout - politically, nor financially - to bully the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, but it can make them angry.

Proteas star David Miller on Monday quite candidly revealed that Gujarat Titans, his current team and defending IPL champions, weren't particularly pleased when informed that the dynamic left-hander would miss their opening match on 2 April because he is required for international duty.

It's in stark contrast to last year, when CSA gave the relevant national players the power to decide whether they would stay on to complete a Test series against Bangladesh (which was incidentally won 2-0 without them) or go to the tournament.

Twelve months later, the local governing body invoked the clause in its memorandum of understanding with the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) that allows CSA to keep national players for Proteas duty, specifically because South Africa need to beat the Netherlands in a two-match ODI series to qualify automatically for the 50-over World Cup in India later this year.

The newfound resistance has, apparently, not gone down well with IPL owners.

"The Titans were really upset. It's always a big thing playing in Ahmedabad," said Miller, ahead of Tuesday's third and final ODI against the West Indies in Potchefstroom.

"We weren't given an option in any way (to decide between staying or going). Be that as it may, we've got our best squad on the park and we've got a lot of work to do in those two games, so it will be nice to be able to focus on that."

While admitting that he would have liked to compete in the new IPL season from the outset, the 33-year-old, who has become the mainstay of the Proteas' middle-order in the white-ball formats, is not about to underplay the continued prestige of representing his country.

"I'm a bit disappointed to be missing that, but to put on the green and gold has always been a huge privilege and honour," said Miller.

"We have got some work to do in those two games against Netherlands, so I think having a strong team, the best squad that we can pick, is definitely the way forward.

"I will be missing one game so whether I'm somewhat disappointed or not, the process has taken place."



