Miller revels in joy of T20 century, SA run-scoring record despite India defeat

Proteas batter David Miller didn't let the grander scheme of Sunday's 16-run loss against India in the second T20 in Guwahati get in the way of his personal achievements.

Miller made 106*, a score that took him past JP Duminy's record for the most T20 runs for South Africa.

It was Miller's second international T20 century and one that he's cherished.

Proteas limited overs batter David Miller soaked in the occasion of his second T20 international century, saying it was a great feeling.

The ton, which was ultimately futile as the Proteas lost the second T20 against India by 16 runs in Guwahati on Sunday and went on to lose the series, was the fifth South African T20 100 since Richard Levi first breached the mark in 2012.

It's also the second South African T20 100 to come in a losing cause, with Faf du Plessis' 119 the highest by a South African batter coming in a famous loss against the West Indies at the Wanderers in 2015.

Miller said communication at a loud Barsapara Stadium in the Assamese city made for difficult batting, but it also made the accolade that much sweeter.

"To score an international 100 is a great feeling and to do it here, it meant one had to contend with a really loud crowd," Miller said.

"The stadium goes straight up and it feels like it's on top of you. There's a lot of noise and you have to keep eye contact with your fellow batter.

"You can't hear each other, so it's more about the physical presence and trying to hear each other. It was nice to score a 100 here and I'm chuffed."

The century also took Miller past JP Duminy's record for the most runs scored by a South African batter in T20 cricket.

He moved past 2000 runs with the 106* that was made off just 47 balls, but Quinton de Kock, who was subdued at the start before finding his range with 69* of 48, is also nearing the 2000-run mark.

Miller, who has more than 100 T20 games for SA spread across 12 years, said it was a great honour for him to claim the record.

"It's a great feeling, to be honest, but I have also played the most T20 games," Miller said.

"It's a privilege, to be honest, and I never thought I would be there. I have tried to strive for personal goals at some stages and to have knocked this one over is amazing."