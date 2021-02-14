Miller's heroics not enough to save Proteas from T20 series defeat

A concerted batting effort and wonderful spin bowling earned Pakistan a well-deserved four-wicket win in the third T20 in Lahore that gave them the T20 series win against the Proteas.

SCORECARD | Pakistan v Proteas, 3rd T20

Pakistan overhauled South Africa's 164/8 in 18.4 overs, with 44 from Babar Azam and 42 from Mohammad underpinning Pakistan's chase.

Hassan Ali and Mohammad Nawaz then took Pakistan home in the 19th overs where they capitalised on Andile Phehlukwayo's errant 19th over.

The game though was set up by Pakistan's spinners, who reduced SA's top order to dust, but allowed David Miller (85*) to give the tourists some hope.

Miller's third T20 fifty rescued South Africa from a perilous 48/6 to a respectable total in their 20 overs.

Miller, who's 50 came off 31 balls, cajoled 116 runs from the last three wickets after the capitulation against spin left the Proteas innings cut off at the knees.

Six of the first seven wickets fell to spin, with Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Nawaz and Usman Qadir all feasting against and timid and leaden-footed batting unit.

While Miller's recover job started with the 17-run partnership with Dwaine Pretorius, it was the 41 and 58-run alliances with Bjorn Fortin and Lutho Sipamla that really sparked SA into life.

Miller's stay ensured South Africa scored 104 runs from their last 10 overs, making sure that Janneman Malan's early aggression when he made 27 wasn’t wasted.

Their scores were the only ones above 20 in what was a limp-wristed batting effort from the visitors despite Miller's pyrotechnics.

More to follow...