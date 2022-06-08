Proteas women snatch comeback series win over Ireland after Goodall, Bosch brilliance

Batters Lara Goodall and Anneke Bosch’s knocks guided the Proteas women to their series-clinching eight-wicket victory in the third T20 over Ireland in Dublin on Wednesday.

It was as if normal order was restored after the Proteas suffered a shock first T20 last Friday as Hilton Moreeng’s charges looked far more comfortable and composed with ball and bat in sunny but windy conditions.

Opener Goodall stood out again and narrowly missed out on another 50-run milestone but her resurgence will serve as a good omen for the team as they look to build depth and form ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next month.

The Proteas lost Tazmin Brits early to Jane Maguire for 3 (3), caught behind by Mary Waldron.

However, Goodall got SA’s run chase off to a brilliant start, racing to 38 (24), adding to her form after playing the match-winning knock in the Proteas’ series-levelling second T20 win on Monday.

Bosch again provided the perfect foil and let Goodall do her thing, which was to pull the Ireland bowlers apart.

Spin, medium pace and all the variation they could bowl at the left-hand bat couldn’t get Goodall off her stride.

She showed beautiful footwork, coming down the ground, shifting in her crease to cut and even tried a few reverse sweeps here and there – Goodall was having a good old time. She struck the ball powerfully, too, and disdainfully whipped anything that strayed towards her pads.

Goodall clobbered nine boundaries on her way to 48 (32) before she was run-out by Gabby Lewis following a mix-up with Bosch. She looked gutted as she saw an opportunity for a second consecutive half-century slip away.

After losing her partner, Bosch took up the aggressor’s role as her and Laura Wolvaardt looked to take the Proteas to the finish line at rapid speed.

Bosch struck spinner Cara Murray for three fours, a costly 13th over as the Proteas moved in for the kill. Fittingly, Bosch hit the winning runs, a four straight back down the ground.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba starred as they restricted Ireland to 104 all-out in 18.3 overs.

Mlaba picked up 2/17 in her four overs and caused problems for the Irish batters, who couldn’t get her away and she nabbed danger women Lewis and Waldron.

Tumi Sekhukhune (3/20), and Nadine de Klerk (2/23) also had good days in the field as Ireland posted a scored that was well short of a competitive total despite Lewis (29) and Shauna Kavanagh’s (33) best efforts.

South Africa will face Ireland in the first of three ODIs at Clontarf, Dublin, on Saturday ahead of their England tour that begins on 27 June.

Scores in brief:

Ireland 104 in 18.3 overs (Lewis 29, Kavanagh 33, Sekhukhune 3/20, Mlaba 2/17, De Klerk 2/23)

South Africa 108/5 in 13.5 overs (Goodall 48, Bosch 44, Maguire 1/6)

Result: South Africa win by 8 wickets