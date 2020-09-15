Proteas

52m ago

add bookmark

Momentum remain committed to Proteas Women despite ending CSA sponsorship

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Proteas women celebrating a wicket
Proteas women celebrating a wicket
Gallo Images

While Momentum confirmed on Tuesday that they would no longer provide sponsorship to Cricket South Africa from April 2021 onwards, they remain committed to the Proteas Women.  

READ | More trouble for CSA as Momentum pull sponsorship

The financial organisation became the headline sponsor of Dane van Niekerk's charges in February this year.

Carel Bosman, head of sponsorship at Momentum said the organisation was extremely proud of the role they've played in supporting the advancement of women's cricket.

"We have been extraordinarily proud of our role in supporting the advancement of the women’s team and remain committed to that sponsorship agreement. Our continued support of the Momentum Proteas is in line with our brand narrative and we will continue to shine a light on their talent, build their commercial value and enable them on their journey to success,” said Bosman.

The Proteas' last international involvement before the coronavirus pandemic saw them lose a closely fought semi-final against Australia at the T20 World Cup in March.

Many of the stars of the side, including the likes of van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp will play in the upcoming Big Bash League in Australia in October.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff. 

Related Links
More trouble for CSA as Momentum pull sponsorship
England cricket body to cut 62 jobs as a result of Covid-19
Ali Khan becomes first American in IPL
Read more on:
proteas womencoronaviruscricket
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 7411 votes
Cricket
11% - 1879 votes
Football
19% - 3386 votes
Athletics
2% - 434 votes
Boxing
1% - 157 votes
Cycling
2% - 424 votes
Golf
5% - 872 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1468 votes
Tennis
3% - 585 votes
Water sports
1% - 159 votes
American sports
1% - 205 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 539 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20259.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo