1h ago

add bookmark

Moreeng insists Cricket SA's fitness test 'non-negotiable', backs Luus to lead

accreditation
Lynn Butler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hilton Moreeng
Hilton Moreeng
Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

Proteas coach Hilton Moreeng says that Cricket South Africa's fitness requirements are "non-negotiable" as they move on from all-rounder Dane van Niekerk.

Van Niekerk was omitted from South Africa's T20 Women's World Cup squad after failing a fitness test.

READ | 'We did all we could': Unpacking SA star's failed fitness test as World Cup dream shattered 

Van Niekerk failed in one category, needing to run 2km in nine minutes and 30 seconds and then missing the mark by 18 seconds. 

Moreeng stated that his side need to move on from Van Niekerk's snub and have accepted CSA's fitness requirements.

"If you look at the minimum standard required for players to be available for selection. At the end of the day, it's how you balance the team post the results you get from fitness," Moreeng told reporters on Wednesday.

"The requirement is an non-negotiable in the country and every single professional cricketer knows it.

"Hence we have bigger squads so we can make sure we have enough depth in certain positions. Once the final fitness list has been given to the coaches and selectors, we look at what we have and how we can balance it and then you take it from there."

Moreeng believes that he has a good enough squad to win the World Cup as South Africa host the first-ever women's World Cup on African soil from 10-26 February.

"It is the strongest 15 available for us and we believe it's the best, especially with the conditions we're going on," said Moreeng.

Proteas T20 Women's World Cup squad:

Suné Luus (Titans - captain), Chloé Tryon (Dolphins - vice-captain), Anneke Bosch (North West Dragons), Tazmin Brits (Garden Route Badgers), Nadine de Klerk (Western Province), Annerie Dercksen (Garden Route Badgers), Lara Goodall (Western Province), Shabnim Ismail (Dolphins), Sinalo Jafta (Western Province), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Ayabonga Khaka (Lions), Masabata Klaas (North West Dragons), Nonkululeko Mlaba (Dolphins), Delmi Tucker (Western Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province)

Non-traveling Reserves: Micaéla Andrews (Garden Route Badgers), Tebogo Macheke (Titans), Tumi Sekhukhune (Lions)

All-rounder Sune Luus will once again lead the Proteas women at next week's global showpiece and Moreeng backs Luus in her capacity as captain.

"She (Luus) understands her role extremely well, [she's] very professional, and she's been long enough in the game to know how the game has evolved and how the team is in transition," said Moreeng.

"She knows what job needs to be done and she grabbed the opportunity to lead the team with both hands. For her, it's just continuing where she left off, she's been good with that.

"She led the team with distinction and we have to give her the support that is needed. She can also take care of herself as a player, we know what her skills are. She's been training very well, so we're very happy with what we've seen."

The Proteas will be without Van Niekerk's wife Marizanne Kapp as they take on India in the tri-series final at Buffalo Park on Wednesday.

Play starts at 15:00.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteas womenhilton moreengdane van niekerkcricket
Voting Booth
Should Dewald Brevis have been included in the Proteas squad for the upcoming England ODI series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely! He is clearly a superstar, so what are we waiting for?
14% - 2750 votes
Not yet! Brevis needs to spend some time playing domestic cricket first.
4% - 814 votes
Who is Dewald Brevis?
81% - 15515 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

18 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo