Moreeng insists Cricket SA's fitness test 'non-negotiable', backs Luus to lead

Proteas coach Hilton Moreeng says that Cricket South Africa's fitness requirements are "non-negotiable" as they move on from all-rounder Dane van Niekerk.

Van Niekerk was omitted from South Africa's T20 Women's World Cup squad after failing a fitness test.

Van Niekerk failed in one category, needing to run 2km in nine minutes and 30 seconds and then missing the mark by 18 seconds.

Moreeng stated that his side need to move on from Van Niekerk's snub and have accepted CSA's fitness requirements.

"If you look at the minimum standard required for players to be available for selection. At the end of the day, it's how you balance the team post the results you get from fitness," Moreeng told reporters on Wednesday.

"The requirement is an non-negotiable in the country and every single professional cricketer knows it.

"Hence we have bigger squads so we can make sure we have enough depth in certain positions. Once the final fitness list has been given to the coaches and selectors, we look at what we have and how we can balance it and then you take it from there."

Moreeng believes that he has a good enough squad to win the World Cup as South Africa host the first-ever women's World Cup on African soil from 10-26 February.

"It is the strongest 15 available for us and we believe it's the best, especially with the conditions we're going on," said Moreeng.

Proteas T20 Women's World Cup squad: Suné Luus (Titans - captain), Chloé Tryon (Dolphins - vice-captain), Anneke Bosch (North West Dragons), Tazmin Brits (Garden Route Badgers), Nadine de Klerk (Western Province), Annerie Dercksen (Garden Route Badgers), Lara Goodall (Western Province), Shabnim Ismail (Dolphins), Sinalo Jafta (Western Province), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Ayabonga Khaka (Lions), Masabata Klaas (North West Dragons), Nonkululeko Mlaba (Dolphins), Delmi Tucker (Western Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province) Non-traveling Reserves: Micaéla Andrews (Garden Route Badgers), Tebogo Macheke (Titans), Tumi Sekhukhune (Lions)

All-rounder Sune Luus will once again lead the Proteas women at next week's global showpiece and Moreeng backs Luus in her capacity as captain.

"She (Luus) understands her role extremely well, [she's] very professional, and she's been long enough in the game to know how the game has evolved and how the team is in transition," said Moreeng.

"She knows what job needs to be done and she grabbed the opportunity to lead the team with both hands. For her, it's just continuing where she left off, she's been good with that.

"She led the team with distinction and we have to give her the support that is needed. She can also take care of herself as a player, we know what her skills are. She's been training very well, so we're very happy with what we've seen."

The Proteas will be without Van Niekerk's wife Marizanne Kapp as they take on India in the tri-series final at Buffalo Park on Wednesday.

Play starts at 15:00.