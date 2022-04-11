Mulder, Erwee test positive for Covid-19 as Khaya Zondo earns Proteas Test debut

Proteas all-rounder Wiaan Mulder and batter Sarel Erwee have tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the remainder of the second Test against Bangladesh at St George's Park, it was confirmed on Monday.

Mulder, who took 3 for 45 and scored 33 and 6 in this Test match, and Erwee, who top-scored with 41 in the second innings, were tested on Monday morning after waking up feeling unwell.

This comes after bowling coach Charl Langeveldt and Zunaid Wadee, the Proteas' security manager, had also returned a positive tests prior to the start of the Test.

Dolphins batter Khaya Zondo and Warriors bowler Glenton Stuurman will replace the duo, earning official caps.

The team will invoke the Covid-19 substitution protocol that has been agreed between the two teams prior to the start of the tour, and in accordance with ICC protocols.

This means Zondo will be making his Test debut.

"This is an unfortunate situation, but not unexpected after the decision was made to have this tour under the Managed Event Environment (MEE) protocol, rather than the strict Bio-safe Environment (BSE) Protocol as was previously the case," said CSA Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra.

"This is in line with the country’s policy in revoking the Disaster Management Act with reference to the pandemic, as well the huge mental strain that a bubble environment induces.

"The two players are currently in quarantine at the team hotel and are under the care of the team’s medical staff."

The Proteas need seven more wickets to compete a Test series clean sweep as Bangladesh require 386 runs to win.



