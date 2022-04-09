Mulder fires with ball after Maharaj batting heroics leave Proteas on top at St George's

After an eventful day two of the second Test against Bangladesh at St George's Park, the Proteas are in a strong position.

Batting at No 8, Keshav Maharaj top-scored with a career-best 84 as the Proteas posted a 453.

Proteas all-rounder Wiaan Mulder took full use of the swinging conditions as he captured three wickets before the close of play.

Keshav Maharaj scored an attacking half-century and Wiaan Mulder's triple strike saw the Proteas dominate day two of the second Test against Bangladesh at St. George's Park on Saturday.

Bangladesh trail by 314 runs as the tourists finished on 139/5 at stumps on Day 2.

After resuming from their overnight total of 278/5, an 81-run partnership blossomed between Maharaj and Mulder as they took on control of proceedings.

The duo were not just nudging singles here and there as they smashed 11 boundaries between them in the seventh-wicket stand.

Batting at No 8, Maharaj showed that he is no slouch with the bat as he brought up his fourth Test half-century off just 50 balls.

His half-century saw the Proteas end their first innings with four half-centuries, including Dean Elgar's 70, Keegan Petersen's 64 and Temba Bavuma's 67.

Despite the Proteas' batting performance and their early bowling assault, Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam's stellar bowling spell was unfortunately sidetracked.

Islam, who did not play the first Test, bowled exceptional as he slammed into Mulder's off-stump to see him depart for a well-played 33 off 77 balls (three fours and a six).

Proteas spinner Simon Harmer contributed a handy 29 before he became Islam's fifth victim - as he took his 10th five-wicket haul.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz got the final wicket of Lizaad Williams, who was stumped for 13 as the Proteas posted 453 all out at the stroke of tea.

Islam ended with figures of six for 135 as he also reached the personal milestone of capturing 150 Test wickets.

After posting a competitive 453, the Proteas bowlers took advantage of the swing offered as they made early inroads on the Bangladesh top-order.

Fast bowler Duanne Olivier struck in the first over after tea as the opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy edged to Sarel Erwee at first slip for a duck.

Then a 79-run partnership between Tamim Iqbal and Najmul Hossain Shanto was formed before the introduction of all-rounder Wiaan Mulder.

Mulder trapped Iqbal out for LBW - three short of a half-century as the Bangladesh opener departed for 47 off 57 balls (eight fours).

Shanto continued to tick over the scoreboard but was hit on the knee-roll by Mulder. It was initially given not out but was sent upstairs by Elgar, which saw all red and the ball projected to hit the top of the middle stump.

Shanto departed for 33 off 74 balls (6 fours) as Bangladesh were reeling at 85/3.

Two new batters were in, with Mulder continuing to get more and more movement from this St George's wicket as he once again trapped LBW skipper Mominul Haque for six.

As if things weren't bad for Bangladesh, Olivier powered and bowled Litton Das' middle stump off completely as he departed for 11.

At stumps, Bangladesh will resume Day 3 with Mushfiqur Rahim on 30* and Yasir Ali on 8*.

The Proteas lead the two-match Test series 1-0.

Scores in brief:

South Africa 453 all out in 136.1 overs (Maharaj 84, Elgar 70, Taijul Islam 6/135)

Bangladesh 139/5 in 41 overs (Shanto 33, Mulder 3/15, Olivier 2/17)

Bangladesh trail by 314 runs.



