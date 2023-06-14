Muthusamy five-for shines in losing cause as SA A bats buckle against Sri Lanka A

While they won the ODI series 2-1 last week, South Africa A found it hard going in the longer version of the game against their Sri Lankan counterparts as they lost the first unofficial Test by 160 runs in three days.



In an action-packed day on Wednesday in which 20 wickets fell, Sri Lanka started their second innings with a lead of 194 and in pole position.

They were bowled out for 151 with Senuran Muthusamy, the main wicket-taker for the visitors, backing up his seven wickets in the first innings with 5/53 in the second.



South Africa, however, still needed 346 to win the match, and while several top-order batters got a start, wickets fell regularly.

Keegan Pietersen and Muthusamy top scored with 29, while Sinethemba Qeshile contributed 23 and Dewald Brevis 20 as South Africa were bowled out for 185 in 50 overs to lose by 160 runs.



