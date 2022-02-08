Nathi Mthethwa calls for cricket's social justice inquiry in other sports federations

Nathi Mthethwa has compelled other sporting federations to follow Cricket SA and enact their own Social Justice and Nation-building inquiries.

The hotly-debated hearings concluded last year, the report from which resulted in CSA bringing misconduct charges against Mark Boucher.

Concerned former rugby, netball and hockey players have, in the recent past, raised concerns about discrimination in their sports codes.

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called for other sports federations to follow Cricket South Africa's (CSA's) lead and institute Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) inquiries of their own.

Mthethwa called the much-debated SJN project an initiative that helped "heal past divisions".

"The Social Justice inquiry is Cricket South Africa's initiative, [but] we have encouraged other federations to do the same," Mthethwa told parliament's sports portfolio committee on Tuesday.

READ | Cricket SA headhunting new CEO after application process fails

"What we've witnessed is that it's an important exercise. In terms of how to intervene, the minister is guided by the [Sports and Recreation] Act.

"At this point, I do call upon all other sporting codes to follow this important process.

"I also want to thank Cricket South Africa for being bold. This process helps to heal the divisions of the past; it's the correct path.

"The issues of racism in other sporting codes … the EPG (Eminent Persons Group) process is important [in that regard] so that the other federations are able to come here and explain what they are doing."

Federations such as the South African Rugby Union and Netball South Africa were caught in the cross-hairs of the race debate when the Black Lives Matter movement swept through South African sport in 2020.

That year, 49 rugby coaches, former players and administrators – including former Springboks Ashwin Willemse, Kaya Malotana, Hilton Lobberts, Norman Jordaan, Thando Manana and Adrian Jacobs –joined cricket in support of Lungi Ngidi and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Some tried to organise and lobby SA Rugby for a seat at rugby's top table or to have a transformation oversight body sitting on its board, which the rugby mother body rebuffed.

Concerned "Black Sports Women" comprising former Proteas Netball and Hockey players also spoke out about racial discrimination in their sporting codes.

Chair Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza's SJN report resulted in CSA enacting "gross misconduct" charges against Proteas head coach Mark Boucher.

Gallo Images

Boucher's former team-mate Paul Adams accused the retired wicketkeeper of allegedly singing a racist chant aimed at the then-national team spinner, calling him "brown sh*t".

Boucher will face a disciplinary hearing chaired by Advocate Terry Motau starting 16 to 20 May.

Boucher, who has not been suspended by CSA, travelled with the Proteas to their New Zealand tour despite his employers set to push for his dismissal at the disciplinary hearing.