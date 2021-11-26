Netherlands ODI series hangs in balance over new Covid-19 variant, CSA to decide fate in 24-48 hours

The South Africa/Netherlands series hangs in the balance because of the new Covid-19 variant.

The B.1.1.529 variant has been detected in South Africa, which has led to the United Kingdom putting South Africa on its red list.

The second ODI was scheduled for Sunday at SuperSport Park, while the third one was down for the Wanderers on Wednesday.

The new B.1.1.529 Covid-19 variant may not have claimed its second sporting victim after the postponement of the United Rugby Championship fixtures, but it has left the Proteas ODI series against the Netherlands teetering in uncertainty.

The series, which formed part of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup Super League, was South Africa's second in the Covid-19 pandemic after England pulled out of their ODI engagement last year because of a Covid-19 scare.

The new variant, which the National Institute of Communicable Diseases said has accounted for 22 of the country's 2 456 new Covid-19 cases that were announced on Thursday, has led to the United Kingdom and several countries putting South Africa on the red list.

Sport24 understands that the Netherlands were due to leave South Africa on Friday evening after the first ODI. However, in a statement on Friday afternoon, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said the visiting team might not be able to find a departing flight this weekend.

"The Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB) is reviewing all of its options, while prioritising the physical and mental well-being of its players.," the statement said.

"A decision on the continuation of the series will follow in the next 24 to 48 hours, while all flight options are being considered."

The second ODI is still scheduled to take place on Sunday, while the third ODI will be hosted at the Wanderers next Wednesday - if it goes ahead.

While the ICC has regulations for how Covid-19 affected series are dealt with, CSA's biggest concern will be the forthcoming India tour.

The lucrative tour that is critical to CSA's financial well-being is set to start from 17 December, consisting of three Tests, three ODIs and four T20s.

In Friday's first ODI at Centurion, South Africa made 277/7 in their 50 overs and the Netherlands were 11/0 after two overs before rain stopped play.