1h ago

New Covid-19 variant threatens to derail Cricket South Africa's lucrative summer

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Proteas head coach Mark Boucher with Temba Bavuma. (Photo: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images)
  • The new Covid-19 variant threatens to derail South Africa's cricketing summer.
  • The first ODI between South Africa and the Netherlands is under way, but the rest of the series is under threat.
  • Of the biggest concern is the lucrative India series that takes place next month, where a cancellation would hit Cricket South Africa significantly from a financial perspective.

The United Kingdom putting South Africa on the red list because of the new Covid-19 variant threatens to derail SA's mouthwatering cricketing summer.

The Proteas are currently in action against the Netherlands at SuperSport Park in Centurion, but with the tourists having players who are based in the United Kingdom, those individuals could run the risk of having to endure the 10-day quarantine that comes with being put on the red list.

While the opening ODI was given the green light, Sport24 understands a high-level meeting will take place on Friday to see whether the second and third ODIs will take place.

What will be of grave concern for Cricket South Africa will be the India tour that will take place later in December.

The Indian government hasn't put South Africa on the red list for the B.1.1.529 variant that was identified by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases.

According to the NICD website, 22 cases of the new variant were recorded while 2 465 new cases were recorded on Thursday.

The cancellation of the India tour, which will consist of three Tests, three ODIs, and four T20s, will hit CSA in the pocket significantly.

India tours are lucrative and South Africa's financial models are based on the windfall that comes with an India tour.

India 'A' is already in South Africa, where they're engaged in the first of three First-Class four-day games against South Africa 'A'. 

Covid-19 related issues also scuppered Australia's Test tour that was scheduled to take place earlier this year while England curtailed their limited overs tour last year because of a Covid-19 scare. 

