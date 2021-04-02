New-look Proteas bat first at Centurion as Bavuma era gets underway

The Proteas will bat first in the opening ODI against Pakistan at Centurion on Friday after the visitors won the toss.

LIVE | Proteas v Pakistan, 1st ODI

In Temba Bavuma's first game as skipper of his country, South African named a new-look line-up that sees Aiden Markram return at the top of the order for the first time since the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Bavuma, as expected, will bat at No 3 in a middle order that also includes Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller.

Andile Phehlukwayo plays as the specialist allrounder while Tabraiz Shamsi is picked as the solitary spinner.

"There might be something in the wicket for the bowlers but on this ground we can score quite a lot at the end if there are wickets in hand," Bavuma said after the toss.

This is the first of three ODIs against Pakistan while there are also four T20s to follow.

Teams:

Proteas

Quintin de Kock, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf