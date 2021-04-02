Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

New-look Proteas bat first at Centurion as Bavuma era gets underway

Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Temba Bavuma (Gallo)
Temba Bavuma (Gallo)

The Proteas will bat first in the opening ODI against Pakistan at Centurion on Friday after the visitors won the toss. 

LIVE | Proteas v Pakistan, 1st ODI

In Temba Bavuma's first game as skipper of his country, South African named a new-look line-up that sees Aiden Markram return at the top of the order for the first time since the 2019 Cricket World Cup. 

Bavuma, as expected, will bat at No 3 in a middle order that also includes Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller. 

Andile Phehlukwayo plays as the specialist allrounder while Tabraiz Shamsi is picked as the solitary spinner. 

"There might be something in the wicket for the bowlers but on this ground we can score quite a lot at the end if there are wickets in hand," Bavuma said after the toss. 

This is the first of three ODIs against Pakistan while there are also four T20s to follow. 

Teams:

Proteas

Quintin de Kock, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi 

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
loading... Live
South Africa 81/4
Pakistan 0
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 13075 votes
Cricket
12% - 3911 votes
Football
19% - 5978 votes
Athletics
3% - 823 votes
Boxing
1% - 313 votes
Cycling
2% - 752 votes
Golf
5% - 1612 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2684 votes
Tennis
4% - 1122 votes
Water sports
1% - 296 votes
American sports
1% - 403 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1073 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo