New Proteas captain Dean Elgar not fazed by leadership challenge

Elgar’s accepted the loss of the senior players, but also said the forward moving nature of the game provides him and his teammates a chance to forge something new for themselves.

“Losing the big-name players is something else and they can’t be replaced, but cricket has to move on. The sport hasn’t stopped for anyone leaving the game and we owe to the sport for moving forward. We’ve got a lot of young and exciting players knocking on or breaking down doors to get a foot in the squad,” Elgar said.