Newcomer Stubbs aims to enjoy Proteas T20 debut in India

Proteas newcomer Tristan Stubbs plans to focus on the enjoyment factor to ease the pressure on himself ahead of the five-match T20 series against India.

The 21-year-old B.Com student has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the ranks this year, which has included a stellar run with the SA A side in Zimbabwe and a brief stint with the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Stubbs was handed a national call-up in the five-match T20 series tour to India, with the first T20 scheduled to get under way on 9 June.

Stubbs, who matriculated from Grey High in Gqeberha, is delighted to get his national call-up and acknowledged that he still had plenty to learn.

"Since my SA A selection, things have moved quite quickly, with the opportunity to play in the IPL and now this Twenty20 tour of India," said Stubbs.

"My feelings when I heard that I had been selected were of great excitement and I'm very happy to be here to have this chance.

"I will go out there to try and enjoy this series as much as possible, soak up the atmosphere and try not to put too much pressure on myself.

"Fortunately, I have toured India before, so I know about the hot and humid conditions which make you sweat so much."

The Madibaz player caught the eye of the national selectors with some stellar performances for the Warriors in the CSA T20 Challenge in March, resulting in his selection for the SA A team.

Stubbs said it had been a steep learning curve but that he was revelling in the opportunities to continue his cricketing development.

"As the trip to Zimbabwe was my first experience of international cricket, that was pretty cool," he said.

"Even though it was cut short by the invitation to join the Mumbai Indians, I learnt quite a lot from that tour."

Stubbs replaced injured England player Tymal Mills in the Mumbai Indians squad and said the high-level pressure of the IPL opened his eyes.

"Playing in front of massive crowds was certainly a new experience for me and I was very happy to go through that.

"Also, the intensity of the IPL was incredibly high throughout each match and it was so cool to be part of that sort of atmosphere.

"This has definitely been a learning curve for me and I am trying to take in as much as I can from the different coaches and players I have been with.

"But I also know that I must work out what is important to help my game and implement that, rather than trying to absorb too much information."

Looking back over the past few months since the T20 Challenge, Stubbs said he still sometimes had to pinch himself to realise his current situation.

"I must admit, back in March, I certainly did not expect to be in this position," said Stubbs.

"But it is an exciting time for me and I just want to do the best I can and hopefully keep the momentum going."

Proteas squad for India

Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors)

India T20I series vs Proteas itinerary:

9 June: 1st T20I - Delhi

12 June: 2nd T20I - Cuttack

14 June: 3rd T20I - Vizag

17 June: 4th T20I - Rajkot

19 June: 5th T20I - Bengaluru