1h ago

Newlands to host New Year's Test as India's festive season fixtures in SA confirmed

Sport24 staff
An empty Newlands hosts the first T20 between the Proteas and England (Gallo)
Cape Town and Paarl will host the bulk of India's all-format tour to South Africa over December and January, it was confirmed on Friday. 

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced in a statement that India would play the Proteas in three Tests, three ODIs and four T20Is.

The tour commences on Friday, 17 December 2021 and ends on Wednesday, 26 January 2022.

Initially, it had been confirmed that the New Year's Test would be staged at the Wanderers, but it has now been confirmed that the third Test in the series will in fact take place at Newlands. 

"CSA is excited to welcome India back to South Africa, which also significantly marks the 30th anniversary of South Africa’s first tour to India after re-entry into International Cricket in 1991. This tour affirms our unique relationship with the BCCI," said Graeme Smith, CSA Director of Cricket.

"This tour comes at a fitting moment when Cricket South Africa, together with the people of the world celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s 152nd birthday," aid Pholetsi Moseki, CSA Acting Chief Executive Officer.

"We are indeed indebted to India for its support to our cricket efforts over the years. We are looking forward to hosting our guests for what promises to be nail-biting on-field encounters." 

All the Test matches are part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 cycle.

SCHEDULE: INDIA TOUR TO SOUTH AFRICA

1st Test - Dec 17-21: Wanderers, Johannesburg

2nd Test - Dec 26-30: SuperSport Park, Centurion

3rd Test - Jan 3-7: Newlands, Cape Town

1st ODI - Jan 11: Boland Park, Paarl

2nd ODI - Jan 14: Newlands, Cape Town

3rd ODI - Jan 16: Newlands, Cape Town

1st T20 - Jan 19: Newlands, Cape Town

2nd T20 - Jan 21: Newlands, Cape Town

3rd T20 - Jan 23: Boland Park, Paarl

4th T20 - Jan 26: Boland Park, Paarl

