Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

Ngidi hails impact of Tutu: 'He inspired us to stand up for what we believe in'

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Graeme Smith and Archbishop Desmond Tutu (Getty Images)
Graeme Smith and Archbishop Desmond Tutu (Getty Images)
Touchline/Getty Images
  • Proteas seamer Lungi Ngidi said the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was an inspiration.
  • The 90-year-old Tutu died on Sunday.
  • The Proteas and India took in a moment of silence and SA played with black armbands in honour of his memory.

Proteas speedster Lungi Ngidi said the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu inspired people like him to stand up for what they believe in.

The 90-year-old Tutu, who was the bishop of Johannesburg and the Archbishop of Cape Town, died on Sunday after a battle with prostate cancer.

Tutu was a big cricket fan and was often seen at matches before his retirement from public life in 2010.

READ | CSA on 'beloved' Tutu: 'Painful loss as his activism transformed cricket in SA'

Ngidi, whose status as an eminent South African went up many notches in May 2020 when he said a conversation should be had on the Black Lives Matters (BLM) movement, said Tutu's passing was sad news.

Ngidi's stance on BLM led to an outpouring of anger and emotions from former players that led to the formation of the Cricket for Social Justice and Nation-building hearings.

"It was sad news because he was one of the leaders who was at the forefront of fighting apartheid," Ngidi said.

"He inspired a lot of us to stand up for what we believe in. It is a really sad day for South Africa and condolences to his family."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indiaproteaslungi ngididesmond tutucenturioncricket
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 5922 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 961 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3201 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5030 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo