Ngidi hails impact of Tutu: 'He inspired us to stand up for what we believe in'

Proteas seamer Lungi Ngidi said the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was an inspiration.

The 90-year-old Tutu died on Sunday.

The Proteas and India took in a moment of silence and SA played with black armbands in honour of his memory.

Proteas speedster Lungi Ngidi said the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu inspired people like him to stand up for what they believe in.



The 90-year-old Tutu, who was the bishop of Johannesburg and the Archbishop of Cape Town, died on Sunday after a battle with prostate cancer.

Tutu was a big cricket fan and was often seen at matches before his retirement from public life in 2010.

Ngidi, whose status as an eminent South African went up many notches in May 2020 when he said a conversation should be had on the Black Lives Matters (BLM) movement, said Tutu's passing was sad news.

Ngidi's stance on BLM led to an outpouring of anger and emotions from former players that led to the formation of the Cricket for Social Justice and Nation-building hearings.

"It was sad news because he was one of the leaders who was at the forefront of fighting apartheid," Ngidi said.

"He inspired a lot of us to stand up for what we believe in. It is a really sad day for South Africa and condolences to his family."