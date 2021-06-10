Proteas

21m ago

add bookmark

Ngidi, Nortje leave Proteas in driving seat against Windies despite late wobble

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Aiden Markram (AFP)
Aiden Markram (AFP)

Debutant Jayden Seales struck late in the day to peg back South Africa to 128/4 on the first day of the first Test between South African and the West Indies in St Lucia.

SCOREBOARD | West Indies v Proteas, Day 1

Seales (3/34) accounted for fellow debutants Keegan Petersen (19) and Kyle Verreynne (6), but also collected the key scalp of Aiden Markram to limit SA's led to just 31 after Lungi Ngidi (5/19) and Anrich Nortje (4/35) combined to detonate the West Indies for 97.

Markram (60) and Rassie van der Dussen (34*) looked set to take SA to relative safety through a 79-run stand for the third wicket.

Seales, though, induced an edge from Markram that was well taken by Joshua Da Silva and then forced Verreynne into a false shot that saw SA move from 113/2 to 119/4.

Quinton de Kock (4*) and Van der Dussen saw out the last few overs on a day where 14 wickets fell for 225 runs.

That South Africa took 43 overs to pass the West Indies' total and establish a lead was a testament to their patience and willingness to graft and read the conditions.

Markram had to watch Dean Elgar (0), playing his first Test as the full-time captain, disappear for a fifth-ball duck to Kemar Roach (1/27).

He also looked on when a hitherto composed Petersen (19) was dismissed by Seales.

They had a few scares, especially Markram, who was reprieved on four when Windies keeper Joshua Da Silva missed an edge off Roach's bowling.

He also survived a review when on 47 when Seales appealed for a caught behind that wasn't given out by umpire Joel Wilson.

Van der Dussen was on five when he overturned a leg-before decision off Seales's bowling. It wasn't easy going and Rahkeem Cornwall's spin and bounce always caused a few flutters.

In reaching his ninth Test 50 off 99 balls, Markram was a mix of watchfulness and aggression, but couldn't convert when he was prised out by the hugely impressive Seales.

He missed a sixth Test ton, but the Four-Day Franchise Series top run scorer who reeled off three consecutive 50s in the T20 series against Pakistan has crossed in four of his last eight Test knocks.

Earlier, Kraigg Brathwaite (15) and Shai Hope (15) started solidly, but when they were both removed by Nortje, the West Indies didn't have a way back from 31/2.

At lunch, they were 48/4 when Nkrumah Bonner (10) and Kyle Mayers (1) were dismissed by Kagiso Rabada and Nortje.

Bonner was hit on the head by Nortje and was substituted by Kieron Powell because of concussion, but the real damage was inflicted in the afternoon session when Blackwood (1), Roston Chase (8) and Da Silva (0) all fell with the score on 56.

Nortje accounted for Blackwood while Ngidi started his five-wicket march with the scalps of Chase and Da Silva.

Ngidi came back to remove Cornwall, Roach and Jason Holder to prevent the West Indies from getting to triple figures.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteastest cricketaiden markramst luciacricket
loading... Live
England 258/7
New Zealand 0
View More
loading... Live
West Indies 97/10
South Africa 128/4
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 14713 votes
Cricket
12% - 4537 votes
Football
19% - 6893 votes
Athletics
3% - 952 votes
Boxing
1% - 362 votes
Cycling
2% - 864 votes
Golf
5% - 1844 votes
Motorsport
9% - 3156 votes
Tennis
4% - 1305 votes
Water sports
1% - 337 votes
American sports
1% - 455 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1238 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo

25 May

'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo
Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games

22 May

Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games
Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief

19 May

Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo