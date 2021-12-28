Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

Ngidi the hero, Rabada comes good as Proteas roar back into first Test at Centurion

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lungi Ngidi of the Proteas celebrates (Gallo)
Lungi Ngidi of the Proteas celebrates (Gallo)

Dean Elgar couldn't see off what remained of the third morning, but Aiden Markram and Keegan Petersen guided the hosts to 21/1 at lunch of the first Test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park on Tuesday.

Elgar (1) was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah (1/12) at the end of the first over and that left SA at 2/1. India's bowling was tight, but with a deficit of 306, SA's first target will be 128 to avoid the follow-on.

Markram (9*) and Petersen (11*) will have to keep SA above water in the afternoon session to ensure Lungi Ngidi's and Kagiso Rabada's rumbustious first-hour isn't wasted.  

LIVE SCORECARD | South Africa v India, First Test, Day three

Ngidi's third Test five-wicket haul helped rustle India out for 327 after India resumed from their first day position of 272/3.

With the sun shining after the second-day washout, Ngidi (6/71) and his partner-in-crime in Rabada (3/72) got to work with a magical first-hour 13-over spell that saw India lose their last seven wickets for 55 runs in 15.3 overs.

Ngidi's spell saw him take 3/26 in seven brilliant overs while Rabada backed him up 3/21 in six. 

Rabada cracked India open when his short-ball assault broke KL Rahul's (123) resolve, with the opener feathering a hook shot to Quinton de Kock.

It was the beginning of a busy day for De Kock, who took four of the morning's six catches, but it was the Ngidi show.

He got rid of Ajinkya Rahane (48), whose wild drive was taken by De Kock to see India move to 291/5 and the two overnight batters were gone within the first 35 minutes of the restart.

The procession continued when Ravichandran Ashwin (4) spooned a simple catch to Keshav Maharaj at cover off Rabada.

Rishabh Pant (8) then followed suit when he popped a catch to Rassie van der Dussen at short-leg as India cascaded to 296/7 to complete Ngidi's five-for

The collapse wasn't arrested by Shardul Thakur's (4) dismissal off Rabada, with De Kock taking the catch while Mohammed Shami (4) rinsed and repeated Thakur's exit with a caught behind to give Ngidi his half-dozen. 

Jasprit Bumrah (14) and Mohammed Siraj (4*) provided small last-wicket fireworks that partially undid the Ngidi/Rabada work, but set the stage for what will be an interesting batting period for SA.

Bumrah also became Marco Jansen's first Test wicket

Scores in brief:

India: 327 (KL Rahul 123, Mayank Agarwal 60, Ajinkya Rahane 48, Lungi Ngidi 6/71, Kagiso Rabada 3/72, Marco Jansen 1/69)

South Africa: 21/1 (Keegan Petersen 11*, Aiden Markram 9*, Jasprit Bumrah 1/12)

South Africa trails by 306 runs

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indiaproteasindia test seriescenturioncricket
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 5934 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 962 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3215 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5044 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo