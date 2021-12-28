Ngidi the hero, Rabada comes good as Proteas roar back into first Test at Centurion

Dean Elgar couldn't see off what remained of the third morning, but Aiden Markram and Keegan Petersen guided the hosts to 21/1 at lunch of the first Test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park on Tuesday.

Elgar (1) was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah (1/12) at the end of the first over and that left SA at 2/1. India's bowling was tight, but with a deficit of 306, SA's first target will be 128 to avoid the follow-on.

Markram (9*) and Petersen (11*) will have to keep SA above water in the afternoon session to ensure Lungi Ngidi's and Kagiso Rabada's rumbustious first-hour isn't wasted.

Ngidi's third Test five-wicket haul helped rustle India out for 327 after India resumed from their first day position of 272/3.

With the sun shining after the second-day washout, Ngidi (6/71) and his partner-in-crime in Rabada (3/72) got to work with a magical first-hour 13-over spell that saw India lose their last seven wickets for 55 runs in 15.3 overs.

Ngidi's spell saw him take 3/26 in seven brilliant overs while Rabada backed him up 3/21 in six.

Rabada cracked India open when his short-ball assault broke KL Rahul's (123) resolve, with the opener feathering a hook shot to Quinton de Kock.

It was the beginning of a busy day for De Kock, who took four of the morning's six catches, but it was the Ngidi show.

He got rid of Ajinkya Rahane (48), whose wild drive was taken by De Kock to see India move to 291/5 and the two overnight batters were gone within the first 35 minutes of the restart.

The procession continued when Ravichandran Ashwin (4) spooned a simple catch to Keshav Maharaj at cover off Rabada.

Rishabh Pant (8) then followed suit when he popped a catch to Rassie van der Dussen at short-leg as India cascaded to 296/7 to complete Ngidi's five-for

The collapse wasn't arrested by Shardul Thakur's (4) dismissal off Rabada, with De Kock taking the catch while Mohammed Shami (4) rinsed and repeated Thakur's exit with a caught behind to give Ngidi his half-dozen.

Jasprit Bumrah (14) and Mohammed Siraj (4*) provided small last-wicket fireworks that partially undid the Ngidi/Rabada work, but set the stage for what will be an interesting batting period for SA.

Bumrah also became Marco Jansen's first Test wicket

Scores in brief:

India: 327 (KL Rahul 123, Mayank Agarwal 60, Ajinkya Rahane 48, Lungi Ngidi 6/71, Kagiso Rabada 3/72, Marco Jansen 1/69)

South Africa: 21/1 (Keegan Petersen 11*, Aiden Markram 9*, Jasprit Bumrah 1/12)

South Africa trails by 306 runs