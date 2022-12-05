1h ago

Nkwe and CSA get thumbs-up from Elgar after years of tension: 'Things are stabilising'

Enoch Nkwe (Gallo)
Despite being left beleaguered previously by the local game's myriad of off-field problems, Dean Elgar believes Cricket South Africa (CSA) is finally on some relatively solid footing.

Asked about the state of affairs - particularly since CSA launched the SA20 - the Proteas Test skipper definitely put his best foot forward to the local Australian media in talking optimistically about the men in offices and boardrooms.

"For the first time [CSA] is actually at its most stable. We've obviously had a lot of changes with regards to administrators," said Elgar on Monday.

"Us as players, those things can't hinder us from performing. We've almost become used to those bad headlines."

Elgar's sentiments certainly can't be construed as a bit of spin by the sport's critics as, rather interestingly, the Federation of International Cricketers' Association's (FICA) latest 2022 Men's Global Employment Report vindicates his view.

In the survey's analysis on South Africa, it was found that the players are generally positive about the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with CSA, the agreement that stipulates the relationship between the two parties.

"Though relations between CSA and the South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA) have recently improved at an operational level, the relationship has faced significant strain in recent years," the report notes.

"A new MOU is currently being negotiated between CSA and SACA, which will enable the latter to continue providing members with services related to player learning, hardship and financial support."

Upon the team's departure for Australia last week, Elgar specifically acknowledged Enoch Nkwe, CSA's director of cricket, for "having cricket at heart" for some of the strategic decisions he's made in a tenure that's only a few months old now.

But it's not just departed head coach Mark Boucher's former assistant that's stepping up to the plate.

"For now, things are stabilising quite nicely, we have a new CEO and board that are making good cricketing decisions. We’ve got a new a new director of cricket who’s really focusing on the Proteas brand," said Elgar.

"Those small things are out of our control as players. We only do what we can do to get results on the field. That’s our currency."



