1h ago

add bookmark

No 'massive demons' in MCG wicket, says Nortje ahead of Proteas 2nd Test against Australia

accreditation
Tashreeq Vardien
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Anrich Nortje (Getty Images)
Anrich Nortje (Getty Images)
  • The Proteas are back in action on Monday at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) against Australia in the second of three Test matches.
  • South Africa suffered a six wicket defeat in the first Test and will look to bounce back when the two teams take to the field on Boxing Day.
  • Anrich Nortje wants his team-mates to remain focus on the task at hand and not get distracted by the previous result.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje believes there is nothing surprising about the MCG wicket ahead of the Proteas' highly anticipated second Test against Australia in Melbourne.

Australia defeated South Africa with much ease by six wickets in the first of three Tests in Brisbane at the Gabba, where the pitch was in the spotlight.

For the second bout, set to start on Monday, the 29-year-old Nortje is not concerned about the surface.

However, he wants his team-mates to focus on the job at hand when South Africa take to the field on Boxing Day at 01:30 (SA time).

"We'll have to wait and see," said Nortje when queried about the wicket.

"You can't really go into history too much, but it seems like a good wicket in terms of pace and bounce.

"I don't think there will be as much side movement as there was in Brisbane so hopefully we'll just be able to stick to the basics.

"I know it's simple to say but that's what we'll be hoping to do and use our bouncers as a bowling unit.

"As a bowling unit I don't think there are going to be massive demons in the wicket. I've never played here, so I can't speak from experience, but we think it will be a good contest."

Proteas Test squad against Australia:
Dean Elgar (captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), Temba Bavuma (DP World Lions), Gerald Coetzee (ITEC Knights), Theunis de Bruyn (Momentum Multiply Titans), Sarel Erwee (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Simon Harmer (Momentum Multiply Titans), Marco Jansen (Dafabet Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Anrich Nortje (Dafabet Warriors), Kagiso Rabada (DP World Lions), Rassie van der Dussen (DP World Lions), Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper, Six Gun Grill Western Province), Lizaad Williams (Momentum Multiply Titans), Khaya Zondo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins).

Nortje says that the first Test could have gone in South Africa's favour but they are not fretting over the result as they prepare to go head-to-head against Australia again at the MCG.

"When we look back at the last game, it was just a matter of probably half a session, not even a session, and the game could have been different and we could have been in a winning position...that's how quick things were happening," the paceman told the media at the MCG on Saturday.

"So you can't look at losing by six wickets and say it's a big margin on that wicket, it might have been a very small margin.

"So it's hard to say we're not really focused on the last game, we're focused on what's going to come up now, trying to prepare again.

"Everyone's in a really good space mentally and physically, so we're just looking forward to getting on and starting the game now."

South Africa Test Tour to Australia Itinerary

Four-day Tour Match

09 - 12 December: Cricket Australia XI drew with South Africa – The Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Tests

17 - 21 December: Australia beat South Africa by six wickets – The Gabba, Brisbane

26 - 30 December: Australia vs South Africa – MCG, Melbourne

04 - 08 January: Australia vs South Africa – SCG, Sydney


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
australiaproteasanrich nortjemcgcricket
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
39% - 2381 votes
Lions
6% - 391 votes
Stormers
32% - 1981 votes
Sharks
23% - 1428 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships

13 Dec

Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo