No special requests for spicy wickets as Proteas seek 'first punch' against Sri Lanka

The Proteas are expecting seam-friendly conditions for their two Tests against Sri Lanka at Centurion and the Wanderers.

Skipper Quinton de Kock does not see the need for any special instructions for the ground staff.

The Proteas lost to Sri Lanka, at home, the last time the sides met in the format.

Theare desperate to beat Sri Lanka in their two-Test series this summer, but skippersays there will not be any specific instructions to the ground staff at Centurion or the Wanderers to prepare spicy, pace-friendly wickets to assist them.

When the sides last met in Test cricket, Sri Lanka caused a stunning upset by winning in Durban and then Port Elizabeth to secure a 2-0 series triumph and their first in the format in South Africa.

It was a wonderful moment in Sri Lanka's cricketing history, but for the Proteas it was one of their worst ever returns in Test cricket and it wasn't long before questions were raised over why the Sri Lankans series was played on the coast, where spin is more of a factor.

Pakistan had just visited South Africa a couple of months before that series, however, and had played their festive season Tests at Centurion, Newlands and the Wanderers.

With Cricket South Africa (CSA) obligated to take international cricket its major regional hubs, it meant that Durban and PE bagged the Sri Lanka series in a decision that ultimately hurt the hosts.

This time around, however, the Proteas will play Sri Lanka in more familiar, traditional conditions.

Kagiso Rabada is out injured, but it is in the fast bowling department where South Africa will hope to do the bulk of their damage.

Anrich Nortje will be massive for the Proteas while Lungi Ngidi is expected to partner him.

Then, the likes of Beuran Hendricks and newcomers Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman and Migael Pretorius will fight it out for the third seamer's position, with Hendricks surely the frontrunner.

Either way, the Proteas will have a formidable pace attack and, given the history of Centurion and the Wanderers, De Kock doesn't see the need for behind-closed-doors chats with the ground staff.

"No, I don't think we need to give out any messages," said De Kock on Monday.

"I think the wickets speak for themselves here at Wanderers and Centurion. We know there is a bit of pace and bounce and it does get a little bit up and down as the Test goes on.

"Depending on how the wicket goes, sometimes it can spin.

"I don't think we have to do any talking to the groundsmen ... I think they'll know what to prepare and they'll be good wickets. That's what we're expecting, but whether we get it or not it's another thing."

It has been a long time since the Proteas last played Test cricket. Their 3-1 series loss to England at the end of 2019 and beginning of 2020 feels like a lifetime ago now given what has transpired this year, but it is crucially important that the South Africans return to winning ways.

While the coronavirus pandemic has been the obvious obstacle this year, CSA has also endured a nightmarish administrative run and, as a result, public confidence in South African cricket remains severely dented.

It is also important that coach Mark Boucher, who has naturally struggled to generate any momentum since taking over ahead of that England series, registers a healthy series win.

"We want to play clever Test cricket and be streetwise in the way we go about things," De Kock added.

"We want to be aggressive and be able to throw first punches. In the past, we've let other teams throw first punches instead of us and I think that's maybe where we want to get better."

"That's the way this team needs to go forward and I think we are pushing for that type of cricket at the moment."

The first Test at Centurion gets underway on December 26.