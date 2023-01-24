Nortje excited to work with Conrad, hopes to take T20 form into England ODIs

Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje is looking forward to the upcoming three-match ODI series against England.

Nortje, who is currently the leading wicket-taker in the SA20, hopes to contribute this week and execute his plans.

This will also be the first time Nortje will work with ODI caretaker coach and permanent Test coach Shukri Conrad.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje is eager to carry his T20 form into the longer format ahead of the Proteas' ODI series against England this week.

Nortje was lightning fast and on song for the Pretoria Capitals in their 52-run SA20 triumph over MI Cape Town at Newlands on Monday.

Defending a competitive 183 under lights in Cape Town, Nortje took three for 22 in his four overs as the Pretoria Capitals bundled the hosts out for 130 in 18.1 overs.

His spell at Newlands saw Nortje top the SA20 leading wicket-taker list, as he currently sits on 13 wickets from seven games.

Nortje now turns his attention to the 50-ver format as he forms part of the Proteas' ODI squad for this week's three-match series against England.

The Proteas fast bowler will be up against Pretoria Capitals teammates Adil Rashid and Phil Salt during the ODI series in Kimberley and Bloemfontein.

"It's going to be a good challenge, they have a good team as well. At this stage, it's to just try and focus on my role and what I need to do to contribute to the team," Nortje told reporters on Monday.

"I just need to try and hit my lengths and be on top and execute the plan. It's going to be more or less the same, but it's just in a longer format so a little bit more longer on the feet, but otherwise, the same plans."

The SA20 is taking an eight-day break to accommodate the SA v England ODIs, which is part of the World Cup Super League.

The Proteas need to win the majority of their remaining ODIs - three against England and two against the Netherlands - in order to become one of the eight automatic qualifiers for October's World Cup in India.

The South Africans, who will have Shukri Conrad as the caretaker ODI coach for this series, are currently in 11th place in the league.

Nortje is looking forward to working with Conrad, who is the Proteas' new permanent Test coach.

"I haven't worked with him before, so [I'm] excited to see what he's going to bring to the table. How are we going to go about things?" said Nortje.

"It's going to be hard. It's literally in and out again, so there's not a lot of time to try and change things. But I'm really looking forward to it and seeing what we can expect when we get there."

The opening ODI gets under way on Friday at 13:00.

Proteas squad for England ODIs:

Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Keshav Maharaj, (Dolphins), Janneman Malan (Rocks), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).

Proteas v England ODI fixtures:

Friday, 27 January - 13:00

South Africa v England - Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Sunday, 29 January - 10:00

South Africa v England - Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Wednesday, 1 February - 13:00

South Africa v England - The Oval, Kimberley