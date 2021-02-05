Nortje gives struggling batting unit full vote of confidence

Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje has full confidence in their batting unit despite the loss of wickets.

South Africa has been prone to collapses, especially in Asia.

The Proteas have also not been able to obtain first innings leads in the eight consecutive Tests they've lost in Asia.

Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje has full faith in his batting unit, saying that they'll put in a good shift on what will be a crucial third day for them in the second Test against Pakistan.

South Africa are 106/4 in response to Pakistan's 272, but lost wickets at times they would have preferred not to.

While they lost Dean Elgar (15) and Rassie van der Dussen (0) off consecutive Hassan Ali balls on the stroke of tea, Aiden Markram (32), who was set, was snared just before stumps. Faf du Plessis (17) also couldn't see out the final session in Rawalpindi.

While there's still Wiaan Mulder and Keshav Maharaj to come, the batting burden will have to be borne by Temba Bavuma (15*) and Quinton de Kock (24*).

They are the not out batsmen and both have different points to prove, especially Bavuma, who crossed 2000 Test runs.

"It's unfortunate we lost a late wicket, but I've got full confidence that come the third day, we'll have a good and long bat," said Nortje, who took five for 56.

"All the prep has been done and all we need to have two guys in, build a partnership and build momentum. I've got full confidence in the batting unit."

Whether 272 is a par score will remain to be seen, but Nortje said that can only be judged once both teams have batted.

The Proteas have lost eight consecutive Tests in Asia. Statistics show that the Proteas conceded their first innings in all the games when the side have batted second and then went on to lose.

Nortje said they bowled well to limit Pakistan to that score even though Faheem Ashraf (78*) again led a tail-end resistance that frustrated South Africa.

"It'll be easier to judge after both teams have batted. I do think we bowled well and controlled the rate well," Nortje said.

"There were one or two opportunities that didn't go our way, but we did bowl well. I think the important part is controlling the aggression, along with the line and length."

"I'm not sure if there's something we can do extra. I do think we've restricted them to a good total and it's definitely up to us to see if we can exceed their score."

In taking his third Test five-wicket haul, Nortje clearly enjoyed the cooler and friendlier climes of Rawalpindi while not being worried by the lack of reverse swing.

"With the hardball, there is some bounce. When the ball has become softer, there hasn't been a lot of reverse, if any," he said.

"On the first day, we had a short spell of reverse swing, but there hasn't been a lot in for the seamers. We've seen one or two balls that have stayed low, so I don't think the fast bowlers will be completely out of it."