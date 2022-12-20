'Not a even contest' - ICC slams 'below average' Gabba pitch, issues Aus one demerit point

The International Cricket Council (ICC) elite match referee Richie Richardson has rated the green Brisbane Cricket Ground pitch as "below average".

This comes following Australia's six-wicket win against the Proteas in the opening Test at the Gabba, which lasted two days.

The Proteas' top-order and batting line-up crumbled on a green Brisbane pitch as the tourists were bundled out for 152 and 99 against a fierce Australian bowling attack.

The Gabba has been handed one demerit point for a "below average" pitch, deemed to have shown "extra bounce and occasional excessive seam movement" while "the odd delivery also kept low".The first #AUSvSA Test was the second shortest completed game in the post-war era. pic.twitter.com/hiAQNqzsX7 — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) December 20, 2022

Thirty-four wickets fell at the Gabba, with Proteas skipper Dean Elgar questioning the quality of the wicket, acknowledging that it was "not a good Test wicket".

In an ICC statement on Tuesday, Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees stated that the pitch for the opening Test of the ICC World Test Championship series in Australia was not an even contest with between bat and ball.

The Brisbane Cricket Ground has subsequently received one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.

"Overall, the Gabba pitch for this Test match was too much in favour of the bowlers. There was extra bounce and occasional excessive seam movement," said Richardson.

"The odd delivery also kept low on the second day, making it very difficult for batters to build partnerships.

"I found the pitch to be 'below average' as per the ICC guidelines since it was not an even contest between bat and ball."

Richardson's report has been forwarded to Cricket Australia.

In the revised ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, demerit points will remain active for a rolling five-year period.

"When a venue accumulates five demerit points (or crosses that threshold), it will be suspended from hosting any international cricket for a period of 12 months, while a venue will be suspended from staging any international cricket for 24 months when it reaches the threshold of 10 demerit points."

The Proteas trail the three-match Test series 1-0, with the second Test scheduled to get under way from Boxing Day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.