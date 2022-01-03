Olivier admits to feeling nervous during Proteas comeback: 'It felt like a new debut'

Proteas paceman Duanne Olivier admitted to feeling nervous ahead of his first Proteas Test for three years, which he called "a new debut".

Olivier scalped three Indian wickets to help South Africa bowl the visitors out for 202 on a dominant day one of the second Test at the Wanderers.

His comeback couldn't have turned out better as he finished with figures of 3/64 after capturing Cheteshwar Pujara for 3 and Ajinkya Rahane plus Shardul Thakur, both for a duck.

Olivier bowled beautifully in concert with rookie left-arm speedster Marco Jansen, who starred with 4/31.

"Today (Monday) felt like a new debut," said Olivier.

"I was very nervous today. It was about trying to have good energy with the ball to put the team in the best position.

"We want to make life easier for the (Proteas) batters. I am still trying to bowl a touch fuller and at a good pace.

"I know when the ball comes out a bit floaty; this morning, there were a couple that were really full.

"You're not always going to get it right, but I always try to do better."

The speed gun showed sluggish pace numbers for most bowlers at the Bullring, clocking Olivier in the 120km/h - 130km/h range instead of his customary 140km/h speeds.

Although not bothered much but raw speed, Olivier said he was still looking to improve despite his impressive returns.

"I don't know what's going on with the speed gun, to be honest," he said.

"I don't look at the speed gun to say, 'My pace is down now'. For me, I know whether I'm getting it right or not.

"Sometimes, like today (Monday), it does get a bit floaty, and it's OK. As a person, you try to improve … and I'll do a bit of reflection.

"There were certain patches that were really good and certain ones that weren't that good on a personal note.

"But there's a second innings to come, and that's where I'll try to do those things better."

Scores in brief:

India: 202 all out (KL Rahul 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 46, Marco Jansen 4/31, Duanne Olivier 3/64, Kagiso Rabada 3/64)

SA: 35/1 (Dean Elgar 11*, Keegan Petersen 14, Mohammed Shami 1/15, Mohammed Siraj 0/4, Jasprit Bumrah 0/14)