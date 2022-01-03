Olivier credits Jansen's four-star showing on satisfying day for Proteas

Proteas seamer Duanne Oliviers said Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi played contrasting critical roles in South Africa's first-day bowling success against India.

Jansen took four wickets while Ngidi took none, but their combination ensured wickets were taken at the other ends.

Olivier doesn't expect the pitch to deviate from its normal behaviour.

Proteas seamer Duanne Oliver credited Marco Jansen's four-star performance on the first day of the second Test against India at the Wanderers on Monday.

Jansen (4/31) again accounted for Mayank Agarwal's wicket, but with better and more consistent pressure, he was able to pester India with his pace and irritating bounce from a high-arm action.

Olivier (3/64) was one of the beneficiaries of Jansen's and Lungi Ngidi's hard work after India sought a similar start to the first Test that ended up being the difference between the teams.

Jansen may not have got the treasured fifth wicket and he strived hard for it, but his hard work was noticed by the returning Olivier.

"If you look at the first hour, we didn't get the rewards we wanted," Olivier said.

"There were risks, but we made them play more. When Marco and Lungi came on, they did a superb job.

"They created that extra pressure and that helped the whole bowling unit. There are certain areas where we want to improve as a bowling unit.

"As a bowling unit, it has been a good day. If we were asked to take 200 on this day, we'd definitely do so.

"As a group, you also want to do better."

Unlike the SuperSport Park pitch that went through its various shades of green and brown faster than an artist's palette, Olivier was happy with what they received on the first day.

They still had to bowl first on the pitch with India's stand-in captain KL Rahul winning the toss and batting first.

Olivier, who has been nigh on unplayable at the Wanderers for the Lions, doesn't expect the pitch to behave out of character.

"It was a bit different and there wasn't as much grass on the pitch," Olivier said.

"For domestic games, there was a fair bit of grass and it was quite soft. I do think it will speed up as the game goes along.

"It's a normal Wanderers wicket, but as a team, we're trying to put ourselves in a better position."

Scores in brief:

India: 202 all out (KL Rahul 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 46, Marco Jansen 4/31, Duanne Olivier 3/64, Kagiso Rabada 3/64)

SA: 35/1 (Dean Elgar 11*, Keegan Petersen 14, Mohammed Shami 1/15, Mohammed Siraj 0/4, Jasprit Bumrah 0/14)