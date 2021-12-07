Proteas

Olivier returns, new faces included as Proteas name Test squad for India series

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced a 21-man Proteas Test squad for the upcoming three-match series against India.

Seamer Duanne Olivier has earned a recall, having been out of the loop since 2019 when he signed a Kolpak deal in England.

Since returning to these shores, Olivier has been in red-hot form for the Lions in the CSA Four-Day Series, ending the year as the leading wicket-taker.

The 29-year-old has claimed 28 wickets in eight innings at an average of 11.14 and best innings bowling figures of 5/53.

Elsewhere in the squad, pace-man Sisanda Magala and batsman Ryan Rickelton have earned maiden Test call-ups, while fast-bowler Glenton Stuurman and off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen have also been recalled.

Proteas fans will also be chuffed to see the return of household names such as Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje.

"We as the selectors are excited for the return of Test cricket. This format is very important to CSA and keeping it relevant and alive is one of the organisation's priorities," CSA convenor of selectors, Victor Mpitsang, said in a statement.

He added: "We are really looking forward to the return of Dean Elgar (captain) and his men, it's been a long few months since the last time we saw them dominate in the West Indies. We are confident in the team that we have selected and believe fully in backing the talent that we have unearthed and cultivated over the last couple of seasons and giving players the backing that they deserve when they have continuously done well over a significant period of time.

"This Test series is also important in terms of getting some points in the Test Championship table and we are confident that this group will pick up from where they left off and give us a good show on home soil.

"On behalf of the Selectors, I would like to wish Dean, Mark Boucher (head coach) and the team all of the best for the next few weeks of what I'm certain will be really entertaining cricket."

The series, which starts on 26 December, will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship and will be hosted at three venues - SuperSport Park, Wanderers and Newlands. 

Proteas Test squad for India series:
Dean Elgar (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain, Lions), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper, Titans), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Beuran Hendricks (Western Province), George Linde (Western Province), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Prenelan Subrayen (Dolphins), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Duanne Olivier (Lions)

SA v India Test schedule:

First Test: 26-30 December - SuperSport Park, Centurion

Second Test: 3-7 January - Wanderers, Johannesburg

Third Test: 11-15 January - Newlands, Cape Town

Iab Logo