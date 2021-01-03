OPINION | Time has come for SA cricket commentary to move beyond English and Afrikaans

There was a moment on the fourth day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and South Africa at SuperSport Park were veteran broadcaster Mluleki Ntsabo and the not-so-green behind the ears Sixolele Sotyelelwa were paired together on SABC's television commentary.

I’ve commentated with them before and, from time to time, we mixed the languages to suit the different ears.

It was a delightful surprise to hear them once again rolling out the clicks that make our isiXhosa language such a beautiful one to listen to.

It resonated with me in that home language commentary, to borrow from the social media streets, “slaps differently” as compared to English.

Yes, English has always been cricket’s language of operation with Afrikaans second, but they are the third and fourth most widely spoken languages in this country, respectively.

isiXhosa and isiZulu are the most widely spoken languages and this needs to be reflected in our cricket commentary.

In rugby, SABC has long ticked this box with various commentators in the past while SuperSport had the late, great Kaunda Ntunja to thank for the explosion of isiXhosa commentary.

Cricket, though, has not been gifted the same treatment by SuperSport, despite the plethora of talent available to them.

As eccentric as he is, Makhaya Ntini would be probably the best ambassador for isiXhosa commentary.

The language isn’t the easiest to learn and understand, but the same is applicable to those who have to learn and understand English and Afrikaans.

Oddly, SuperSport had isiXhosa commentary for the 2015 Cricket World Cup and that had a very good following, but the venture inexplicably fizzled away despite the potential it showed.

It also speaks to the need to find and train former cricketers and current media practitioners who are skilled in the language, the game and the jargon.

Cricket South Africa have already produced a cricket rule book in isiXhosa, along with a book that explains all the of the terms in the game. It is a step in the right direction, but there are still many steps to be taken.

Language grows the game and helps with representation in a way that, along the line, aids transformation.

A kid from Ravensmead listening to Vernon Philander in Afrikaans will have higher hopes of taking up and learning the game.

In the very same way, a young one from Butterworth will be empowered when he or she sees and hears Sotyelelwa on telly and radio.

The home language matter in cricket should, for now, be limited to just isiXhosa and isiZulu because of the dominance of the players who speak those languages in current playing and coaching ranks.

There are seven other languages that, at some point, need to be grown in the game in the same way they’ve had a footing in rugby through radio commentary while they still thrive in football.

This isn’t easy, but very much doable. Language is the seed, soil and fertilizer of so many things and sport is one of them.

Let the game grow through language.

Khanyiso Tshwaku is a senior sports writer at Sport24 ...

Disclaimer: Sport24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on Sport24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Sport24.