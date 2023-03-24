Out-of-form Tabraiz Shamsi receives Proteas backing with spin bowling stocks stretched

Proteas coach Rob Walter has backed out-of-form spinner Tabraiz Shamsi to come good in ODI cricket.

Shamsi is his country's top-ranked T20 bowler but has struggled recently in the longer format.

It is of particular concern with Keshav Maharaj out injured and the ODI World Cup on the horizon.

With Keshav Maharaj out with a ruptured Achilles injury and in a race against time to be fit for the 50-over World Cup in India in October, the Proteas are being tested in their spin department.

It goes without saying that slow bowling will be key to every side's cause on the subcontinent, and while the Proteas do have options outside of Maharaj, there is understandable concern over the current 50-over form of T20 star Tabraiz Shamsi.

Figures of 2/62 (10) in the loss to the West Indies in the second ODI in East London were far from disastrous, but Shamsi is lacking the control, accuracy and consistency that the Proteas will want from their first-choice tweaker.

Those are the attributes, after all, that contributed towards Maharaj becoming his country's first-choice spinning option in ODI cricket, and while Shamsi's ability to turn the ball and take wickets remains hugely valuable, the Proteas need more dependability.

Over his last five spells in ODI cricket, Shamsi has travelled for 306 runs in 37.2 overs at 8.1 per over.

Maharaj's injury has also opened the door for Bjorn Fortuin, who delivered figures of 2/57 (10) and 2/48 (8) over the two West Indies ODIs.

"Every player requires confidence, so it's about finding a method to instill that," said Proteas coach Rob Walter when asked about Shamsi's form heading into a three-match T20 series against the West Indies starting on Saturday in Pretoria.



"Tabraiz and I have had some really good conversations around what he requires in order to stay relevant in 50-over cricket. I think he has really made his mark in T20 cricket by being successful pretty much wherever he has played.



"Fifty-over cricket is a bit more trying, given the fielding restrictions in the middle and trying to stay competitive and aggressive and take wickets. That area of the game can be tough for spinners."

Walter, just two games into his Proteas coaching tenure, backs Shamsi to rediscover his 50-over form.

"I know what he's capable of, and it's really about him finding that space again to show his best skill, but also bring a nice, high work ethic to the party from his side," he said.



"There is a strong investment into his skill and a few little technical adjustments we are working on. Like any bowler, the T20 format can squeeze you into some bad habits because it's different to what you're trying to do in the middle of a game of 50-over cricket.

"It's just working on finding some real technical prowess again in terms of spinning the ball and having an attacking mindset, but also understanding what that looks like in the middle."

Saturday's first T20 starts at 14:00.



