1h ago

Proteas captain De Kock on Pakistan loss: 'It's painful, disappointing'

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Proteas batsman Quinton de Kock
Aamir QURESHI / AFP
  • Proteas captain Quinton de Kock said their second Test loss against Pakistan was a painful moment.
  • De Kock made 29 and nought in the 95-run defeat that saw SA lose their ninth consecutive Test in Asia.
  • Aiden Markram's 100 was the highlight of a performance that witnessed another collapse.

Outgoing Proteas Test captain Quinton de Kock said it was a painful moment for them to lose the second Test against Pakistan.

South Africa collapsed from 241/3 in the afternoon session to be dismissed for 274.

They lost the match by 95 runs and for the first time in nearly 17 years, lost a series to Pakistan.

With Pakistan winning the first Test in Karachi by seven wickets, South Africa have been whitewashed in the subcontinent for the third consecutive time.

The lost to 2-0 Sri Lanka in 2018 and 3-0 to India last year. Along with the two consecutive Tests they lost against India in the 3-0 series defeat in 2015/16, the Proteas have lost nine consecutive Tests in Asia.

"It's painful at the moment. It is disappointing but when we get back home, we'll have to have a look at our performances and the way we went about things. We'll have to get back home and improve on the way going forward," De Kock said in the post-match television interview.

"The deficit we gave them didn't give us a good way going forward. It played a big part and we lost the big moments in the game and that costed us."

The saving grace for South Africa's performance, which saw another collapse, was Aiden Markram's fifth Test ton.

De Kock said it was a superb performance and one that displayed his fight.

"Aiden had a question mark in the subcontinent because of his performances in the past. To come in and perform the way he did shows the fight that he has and the pride he has in his performance," De Kock said.

