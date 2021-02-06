Pakistan in the driving seat after yet another Proteas batting collapse

Proteas bowlers staged a wonderful comeback, but their hard work couldn't mask yet another batting collapse on the third day of the second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

SCORECARD | Pakistan v Proteas, 2nd Test

Pakistan, who worked hard for their 71-run lead after bowling South Africa out for 201 in the second session, were 129/6. That gave them a priceless lead of 200 with two days to play.



South Africa's growing nemesis Faheem Ashraf (29) and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (28*) were again thorns in March Boucher's side.

They put together a 52-run partnership for the sixth wicket to swell Pakistan's lead that was accrued through Hassan Ali's second Test five-wicket haul.

While Pakistan's fightback from 76/5 partially undid the Proteas' diligence with the ball, South Africa's collapse where they lost their last five wickets for 37 runs did for them.

Resuming on 106/4, a substantial partnership was required from overnight batsmen Temba Bavuma (44*) and Quinton de Kock (29).

Four overs into the day with eight runs added to the total, Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed the key scalp of De Kock, who played onto his stumps.

Bavuma found a more than capable ally in Wiaan Mulder (33), with the Lions duo fashioning a 50-run partnership for the sixth wicket in 20 overs.

Soon as that alliance looked to bear fruit, Mulder attempted a non-existent second run as was beaten by Afridi's arm to the non-strikers end.

George Linde (21) swung lustily for his three fours and one six in his run-a-ball knock, but he was claimed by Ali.

Ali's (5/54) bustling pace and reverse swing troubled the Proteas' tail, with Ali castling Keshav Maharaj (one) and Anrich Nortje (nought) to complete his five-wicket haul.

He earlier nabbed Dean Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen in what was a wonderful bowling effort.

The less said about Kagiso Rabada's (nought) runout, the second on of the innings, the better.

That said, Rabada (1/4) led South Africa's bowling recovery by first trapping Imran Butt (nought) to leave Pakistan at 0/1 in the fourth over.

Maharaj (2/74) made his for his batting disappointment by getting to work with the ball and getting rid of Abid Ali (13), with De Kock taking a smart catch.

Maharaj then nabbed the crucial wicket of Babar Azam (eight) for the third time in the series, trapping him leg before to leave Pakistan under the cosh at 45/3 in the 23rd over.

Linde (3/12), who's shrugged off his finger injury, dished out the same leg-before treatment to Azhar Ali (33) and proceeded to force Fawad Alam (12) to prod one to Aiden Markram at short-leg.

76/5 looked precarious, but Rizwan, who was gifted a life, and Ashraf, played with responsible freedom before the latter picked out Nortje at gully off Linde.

The damage though had already been done and the lead is at a place that's dangerous for the Proteas' flaky batting.