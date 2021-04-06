Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar on De Kock runout: 'Spirit of the game was hurt'

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was not pleased with Quinton de Kock's "gesture", which led to the runout of Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman.

Zaman was controversially runout on 193 in the final over as his side fell to a 17-run defeat on Sunday.

Akhtar believes that the spirit of the game was "hurt".

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton De Kock's actions in the second ODI on Sunday went against the "good spirit of the game".

A debate has erupted over whether De Kock deliberately fooled Pakistan batting hero Fakhar Zaman at the Wanderers.

In the final over of the game, Pakistan needed 31 for victory with opener Zaman looking to score a record double-century when he drilled the ball to Aiden Markram at long-off.

Turning for a second run, Zaman slowed down before reaching the crease because it seemed as if De Kock was pointing to the non-striker's end.

Zaman then watched in horror as Markram's brilliant piece of fielding directly slammed into his stumps, which saw him depart for an outstanding 193 at the Bullring.

Akhtar, who played 46 Tests and 163 ODIs for Pakistan between 1997 and 2011, stated that De Kock's gesture "hurt" the spirit of the game.

"The spirit of the game was hurt, which I didn't like. Quinton de Kock is a great player and he shouldn't do it deliberately," said Akhtar in a YouTube video, which was translated by the Hindustan Times.

"Fakhar thought that when the throw was made, it would come to the non-striker's end and he [De Kock] also made the same gesture."

Law 41.5.1 states "it is unfair for any fielder willfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball".

According to the MCC, who are the custodians of the game's laws, the on-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Allahudien Paleker of South Africa concluded that De Kock was not in breach of the law.

However, Akhtar believes that the laws weren't applied in the Proteas' 17-run victory in the Pink ODI at the Wanderers.

"When the match referee is watching everything, getting replays again and again but still, you are unable to make the decision... Why did they have a problem implementing the laws here? My biggest question is this."

Akhtar emphasised his disappointment, stating that it was a decision that could've resulted in a series victory for Pakistan.

"I felt bad because I wanted Fakhar to become the only Pakistani batsman to have two double hundreds," said Akhtar.

"If those penalty runs were given to Pakistan, they would have won the game easily. But I was disappointed that the decision wasn't made then and there. There was no awareness of the game."

The three-match ODI series is levelled at 1-1, with the final ODI set on Wednesday at Centurion.

Play on Wednesday starts at 10:00.