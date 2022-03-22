Parnell ruled out of Proteas' ODI decider, Rickelton released to play for Lions

Proteas all-rounder Wayne Parnell has sustained an injury and is out of the third and final ODI against Bangladesh.

The Proteas claimed a seven-wicket victory in the Pink ODI to level the series 1-1 on Sunday.

South Africa also released wicketkeeper-batsman Ryan Rickelton for the final ODI so he can compete in the ongoing One Day Cup.

The Proteas have received a blow with the news that all-rounder Wayne Parnell is out of the third and final One-Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh.

Parnell (1/6) suffered a left hamstring strain during Sunday's Pink ODI at the Wanderers and was out for the remainder of the match.

The Proteas went on to claim a seven-wicket victory to level the three-match ODI series 1-1.

"Parnell's rehabilitation programme will be managed by Western Province's medical team and his return to play will be determined based on his progress," said a Cricket South Africa press statement.

CSA also confirmed that wicketkeeper-batsman Ryan Rickelton was released from the Proteas squad to play for the Lions in the ongoing CSA One-Day Cup.

Rickelton, who has yet to make his international debut for the Proteas, will rejoin South Africa's Test squad over the weekend before the two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

The deciding ODI between South Africa and Bangladesh is set for Wednesday at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Play starts at 13:00.

Proteas ODI squad vs Bangladesh:

Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain, Dolphins), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper, Titans), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Janneman Malan (Rocks), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province).