Petersen, Malan rewarded with maiden Proteas contracts

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the Proteas' 16 national contracts for the 2022/23 season.

After stellar seasons, Batters Janneman Malan and Keegan Petersen received their maiden national contract.

CSA also confirmed that the Proteas women contracts will be announced after the ongoing Women's World Cup in New Zealand.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the 16 Proteas men's players on Friday, who got awarded national contracts for the 2022/2023 season.

Test batter Keegan Petersen and ICC Emerging Player of the Year Janneman Malan have been rewarded maiden Proteas contracts as Beuran Hendricks and Heinrich Klaasen lose their national contracts.

The Proteas has a lot to look forward to this year as they tour England, the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in October and several more upcoming tours.

This year, the contract upgrade system will again be in place, meaning players selected for the Proteas during the 2022/2023 season who are not contracted can qualify for a performance-based national contract upgrade.

Newly appointed CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki says that CSA are putting their full faith in limited-overs skipper Temba Bavuma and Test captain Dean Elgar this year.



"It is a very exciting time to be a part of the South African cricket set up and even more so, to be a member of the Proteas team. There is a lot of cricket for our fans to look forward to and we as an organisation are looking forward to watching our boys represent us to the best of their ability at every opportunity," said Moseki.

"It has been an exceptional season for the white ball team that has not lost a series under the leadership of Temba Bavuma. One of the biggest upcoming highlights for us is the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia and we are looking forward to supporting Temba and his men as they look to make history later this year.

"The Test team has grown and shown significant improvement under the strong leadership of Dean Elgar. This season will see the Proteas play even more Test cricket, which is vital for the growth of the players, the format in our country, as well as the accumulation of points towards the ICC World Test Championship.

"We at CSA are big advocates of rewarding excellence and I am pleased to be the first to congratulate Janneman Malan and Keegan Petersen on their newly awarded contracts."

The Proteas women's contracts will be announced at the end of the World Cup in New Zealand, where South Africa remain unbeaten.

CSA contracted Proteas men's players:

Temba Bavuma (Lions), Dean Elgar (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Janneman Malan (Rocks), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraizi Shamsi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).