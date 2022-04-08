Petersen on Proteas' failure to convert: 'It's not for lack of trying'

Proteas batter Keegan Petersen says that the side's inability to convert to three figures is something they are aware of.

Petersen, Temba Bavuma and Dean Elgar all brought up their half-centuries but failed to score an elusive century in the second Test against Bangladesh.

Kyle Verreynne 10* and Wiaan Mulder 0* will resume on Day 2 on Saturday with the Proteas on 278/5.

Proteas batter Keegan Petersen says his side's failure to convert to centuries is becoming an issue they're aware of following the opening day of the second Test against Bangladesh at St George's Park.

On Friday, three batters went on to score half-centuries but soon perished - failing to hit the three-figure mark.

All top five South African batsmen made encouraging starts but failed to convert into meaningful contributions as the Proteas ended on 278/5 at stumps.

Skipper Dean Elgar led from the front as he top-scored with 70 off 89 balls before falling to a soft dismissal off spinner Taijul Islam.

Petersen then showed his class with a well-played 64 off 124 balls before he was trapped LBW by Islam.

Vice-captain Temba Bavuma played a composed innings as he scored 67 off 162 balls before he fell to Khaled Ahmed thanks to a brilliant slip catch.

Newcomer Ryan Rickelton also made a solid 42 off 82 balls and fell short of his maiden half-century as he fell to Islam.

Petersen states that he is unsure what the problem is but says that they will continue to work on it and get over the mark.

"I don't know to be honest, there's been plenty of chances. Quite a few fifties, but no one could kick on," Petersen told reporters on Friday.

"I think myself including, hundreds keep on eluding us and it's not for lack of trying. I think we are trying to get that big score, but it's just not getting there for us.

"A hundred would put us in a better position, with fifties it kind of balances things out where the hundred would take us ahead.

"It's become a team effort with the lower order having valuable contributions towards the end and we're not trying to go that way, but it's just not working out with three figures."

Petersen believes that the Proteas are still slightly ahead in this Test match but stated that they did their best on a tricky St George's pitch

"I think it's a decent score, the two wickets at the end levels is out a little bit, but I think we're ahead a bit," said Petersen.

"It would've been nice to be three down, but I think we did well. The wicket was a bit tricky, there was a bit in it for the seamers and we dealt with it well enough to get to this position."

Play on Day 2 starts at 10:00.