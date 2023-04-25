Phehlukwayo still has Proteas future, says CSA's Nkwe: 'He knows what he needs to do'

Cricket South Africa's director of cricket, Enoch Nkwe, said losing a national contract in the short-term will be beneficial for Andile Phehlukwayo.

The 27-year-old all-rounder wasn't part of the 20-strong group that was announced in early March.

Phehlukwayo is competing for places alongside Marco Jansen and Wayne Parnell, who are both contracted.

The 27-year-old all-rounder was left out of the 20-strong group that received national contracts last month, but was part of the squad for the West Indies limited overs series.

However, he didn't get a game, with his last national team engagements being against India in Delhi (ODIs) and England in Southampton (T20s).

Nkwe, speaking at the 40-year celebration of KFC Mini-Cricket at the Elkah Oval in Soweto on Saturday, said Phehlukwayo has drawn up a working plan with Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter.

"It's unfortunate that he lost out on a national contract, but it's not always a bad thing to take a step back," Nkwe said.

"It's an opportunity to really work on your game. He's done some good work with Lance Klusener and he's always been close to him.

"There are one or two other people who are involved in his life who can help develop his game further.

"Walter has been close to him and they've engaged, from where they've drawn up a plan from where he can get back into the national team."

In Phehlukwayo's absence, Marco Jansen has taken the inside lane, while Wayne Parnell's up-tick in bowling form means he couldn't be ignored from a selection perspective.

Both left-arm seamers (and right-hand batter in Jansen's case) have national contracts and are also on Indian Premier League duty.

They were also both key performers for their SA20 franchises, with Jansen showing flashes of batting brilliance with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, while Parnell assumed a very effective leadership position with the Pretoria Capitals.

Nkwe said the need to have an impactful all-rounder meant that particular playing claims were going to be tested.

While Phehlukwayo's claims have been far from discarded, Nkwe said he needs to find his game again.

Phehlukwayo has represented the Proteas in four Tests, 74 ODIs and 38 T20s. He also featured in the Dolphins' last three Four-Day Series games.

"We are looking for all-rounders who can be impact players and we believe he can be one of them. Marco Jansen has put up his hand to take up the position," Nkwe said.

"However, we need more players who can do the same. Andile definitely has the experience, but he needs to find his game again.

"We believe that he's got the tools and I have no doubt that in the next eight-to-12 months, we'll see a well-transformed Andile Phehlukwayo having taken up this setback and bounced back.

"He knows exactly what he needs to do."