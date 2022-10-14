Philander backs ex-player involvement to lift SA: 'Feeding off Hash would do Temba world of good'

Concerned former Proteas seamer Vernon Philander says SA cricket needs to include more former players to help the present generation.

The Proteas' recent struggles to qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup have put the spotlight on the men's national team's performances.

Philander adds struggling white ball skipper Temba Bavuma could benefit from spending time with Hashim Amla, a "like-for-like" former batter.

Former Proteas seam bowler Vernon Philander says recently retired ex-internationals need to be better utilised in the South African cricket system to help get current players better equipped technically and mentally for international cricket.

Philander was last year roped in as the bowling consultant for the Pakistan national team during the T20 World Cup in the UAE, where he worked alongside former Australia batter Matthew Hayden, the team mentor.

Pakistan topped their group ahead of New Zealand in second and beat India for the first time in a major ICC tournament. They went on to lose in the semi-finals to champions Australia.

The Proteas, who lost one game at that tournament, their opener against Australia, narrowly missed out on the knockout stages.

Philander said the Proteas, who have struggled in ODIs in the last two years and got battered in India this week, needed more ex-internationals involved.

Currently, former international wicketkeeper Mark Boucher is assisted by ex-Proteas Charl Langeveldt (bowling coach) and Justin Ontong (fielding coach).

"A big point, for me, is always about how your ex-players are being utilised," Philander told News 24 Sport.

"The more successful countries, like India, most of their ex-players are still involved in one way or another.

"In South Africa, on the other hand, you can count on your fingers how many ex-international players are still actively involved in the game.

"That to me is a big talking point. If you have mentors like that, outside of your national setup, you're basically going to breed good cricketers.

"Those guys have been there and they understand the standards. Even when I played, I tried to take the name out of the equation and if you look at the numbers without the name, they need to match [international standards].

"That has to start at domestic level ... so when guys make the step up to the national team, they’re ready for it."

The Proteas lost a crucial ODI series to India 2-1, completely wilting in the Delhi decider, and getting bowled out for 99.

They were without their limited-overs skipper Temba Bavuma for the final two games of the series, which they lost.

Bavuma, however, has struggled for form since recovering from an elbow injury from the last visit to India in June.

He will lead the team to the T20 World Cup in Australia later this month, though.

Philander said Bavuma would benefit from spending time refining his technique with someone like Hashim Amla, a former SA captain, who also had to work hard to adjust his batting to the international standard.

Amla, much like Bavuma, was not deemed fit for the T20 format but turned public perception around to score an Indian Premier League contract, where he hit two centuries for Kings XI Punjab.

"If a Temba could feed off a Hash, that would do him the world of good," said Philander.

"It's a like-for-like. Hash has been there and he understands what it takes to get out of that sort of rut.

"Sometimes all you need is one knock and off you go. But he'll get there. Hopefully, Enoch (Nkwe) will look at it and make a point of it and try to involve more ex-players to step up and help the current crop.

"But hopefully the boys can do well in the T20 World Cup. I do believe we have a strong squad and hopefully guys can strike form at the right time.

"I know there's been a lot of critical voices - understandably, because those voices are concerned for the Proteas' well-being. But we need to get behind them, so they can bring the cup home."