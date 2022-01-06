Philander happy to see Rabada move past him on SA Test list: 'He can set records'

Former Proteas seamer Vernon Philander was happy to see Kagiso Rabada move past his wicket-taking record.

With his three pre-lunch wickets on the third day of the second Test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers on Wednesday, Rabada moved past Philander's 224 Test wickets.

Rabada now has 226 Test wickets.

On the third morning of the second Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers, Rabada's three-wicket burst moved him past Philander's Test mark of 224 wickets.

Rabada finished India's second innings on 226 wickets and with a gradual return to form, looked very good when he removed Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant.

"It's always wonderful to see guys who start after you eventually pass your mark," Philander said.

"Just watching him grow from strength to strength has been wonderful and he's a phenomenal athlete.

"I think he'll go to great lengths in South African cricket and I'm pretty sure he'll go on to set records. He'll still young and he can still set some records."

When Rabada walked into the Test team in 2015, he was flanked by the likes of Philander, Dale Steyn, and Morne Morkel.

That trio has shuffled off into retirement and left the mantle to the 26-year-old. Philander said he has been impressed by how Rabada has shouldered the bowling leadership responsibility.

"When he started out, he was taking advice from guys like me and Dale, but he's the one passing on the advice," Philander said.

"That's the circle of life because when you're on the way up, you pick up as much knowledge as you can and learn about yourself as much as possible.

"When it's your time to share the knowledge, which is where he finds himself now, you make sure you pass on the knowledge to the right generation."

With South Africa playing less than 10 Tests in a calendar year, Philander was concerned by how that may prevent Rabada from threatening wicket-taking records in the longest format.

"If you look at the lifespan of a Dale Steyn as compared to Jimmy Anderson, you're looking at a third fewer Tests Dale has played over the same time-frame," Philander said.

"The lack of Tests will play a big part when you hang up your boots because we do play fewer Tests than other nations."